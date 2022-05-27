Life

The votes are in and comeback of the week was unanimous …

‘Because God told me,’ said beerbellybegone over on Reddit.

Boom.

‘Had a Christian openly tell me he was an immoral person and would probably kill and steal if he didn’t fear hell.

People like that scare me.’

wubwub “If the only thing keeping a person decent is the expectation of divine reward then, brother, that person is a piece of s***.”

-Rusty, True Detective

DiogenesTheGrey

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone