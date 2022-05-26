There’s nothing quite like Vivaldi played on marimbas to cleanse the timeline
In the Goede Hoop Primary School in Boksburg, near Johannesburg, many of the pupils are Zulu – so it’s particularly appropriate that they champion a Zulu instrument, the marimba.
A clip of the youngsters playing part of Vivaldi’s Spring, from his Four Seasons suite, recently went viral because it’s just the sort of timeline cleanser we all need.
Nothing like a bit of Vivaldi played by The Goede Hoop Marimba Band to bring joy to any day #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/lTeNOF5XDZ
— Alison Kriel 💙 #ubuntu #AntiRacist (@AlisonKriel) May 18, 2022
While the orchestra personnel obviously changes quite a lot, due to it being a school band, one incarnation of it actually visited Great Britain on tour in 2015.
Tweeters were blown away by the stunning performance.
Music transcends…..that's it. https://t.co/5VHVn6Wy4Q
— Deborah Meaden 🇺🇦 (@DeborahMeaden) May 20, 2022
Timeline cleanse. 5/19/22pic.twitter.com/J5jumCRm1i
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) May 19, 2022
This is utterly joyful https://t.co/3AwQ5EM6J9
— Laura Moss (@lauralikeswater) May 21, 2022
Fantastic🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/mFGWBk3c8B
— ProfB (@AntheaButler) May 19, 2022
So much better than the original. https://t.co/XJDZ8GDvSk
— Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 19, 2022
J.M. Jordan spoke for most of us with this comment.
I smiled ALL the way through this https://t.co/CXgCkLblIp
— J.M. Jordan (@Olspudsey) May 19, 2022
