There’s nothing quite like Vivaldi played on marimbas to cleanse the timeline

Entertainment

In the Goede Hoop Primary School in Boksburg, near Johannesburg, many of the pupils are Zulu – so it’s particularly appropriate that they champion a Zulu instrument, the marimba.

A clip of the youngsters playing part of Vivaldi’s Spring, from his Four Seasons suite, recently went viral because it’s just the sort of timeline cleanser we all need.

Nothing like a bit of Vivaldi played by The Goede Hoop Marimba Band to bring joy to any day #WednesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/lTeNOF5XDZ — Alison Kriel 💙 #ubuntu #AntiRacist (@AlisonKriel) May 18, 2022

While the orchestra personnel obviously changes quite a lot, due to it being a school band, one incarnation of it actually visited Great Britain on tour in 2015.

Tweeters were blown away by the stunning performance.

This is utterly joyful https://t.co/3AwQ5EM6J9 — Laura Moss (@lauralikeswater) May 21, 2022

So much better than the original. https://t.co/XJDZ8GDvSk — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) May 19, 2022

J.M. Jordan spoke for most of us with this comment.

I smiled ALL the way through this https://t.co/CXgCkLblIp — J.M. Jordan (@Olspudsey) May 19, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ played on boomwhackers is an absolute banger

Source Alison Kriel Image Screengrab