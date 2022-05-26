Entertainment

There’s nothing quite like Vivaldi played on marimbas to cleanse the timeline

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2022

In the Goede Hoop Primary School in Boksburg, near Johannesburg, many of the pupils are Zulu – so it’s particularly appropriate that they champion a Zulu instrument, the marimba.

A clip of the youngsters playing part of Vivaldi’s Spring, from his Four Seasons suite, recently went viral because it’s just the sort of timeline cleanser we all need.

While the orchestra personnel obviously changes quite a lot, due to it being a school band, one incarnation of it actually visited Great Britain on tour in 2015.

Tweeters were blown away by the stunning performance.

J.M. Jordan spoke for most of us with this comment.

Source Alison Kriel Image Screengrab