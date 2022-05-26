News

This Onion flooded its homepage with the same headline after the latest school massacre and it’s devastatingly powerful

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2022

Following the latest horrific school massacre in America when 19 children and two adults were killed, the satirical news website the Onion published a now grimly familiar headline.

But it didn’t just do that. It flooded its homepage with every one of the 21 times it has published the same headline since 2014 – each time about a different tragedy – and did the same with a thread on Twitter.

And it’s a heartbreaking, infuriating, devastatingly powerful read.

Here’s what the homepage looked like.

And that Twitter thread in full.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

You can find more about the story of the headline here. And follow @TheOnion – ‘America’s finest news source’ – on Twitter here.

