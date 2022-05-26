This Onion flooded its homepage with the same headline after the latest school massacre and it’s devastatingly powerful
Following the latest horrific school massacre in America when 19 children and two adults were killed, the satirical news website the Onion published a now grimly familiar headline.
'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/8NNNNzc1xQ pic.twitter.com/DGFY2fTDCs
— The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022
But it didn’t just do that. It flooded its homepage with every one of the 21 times it has published the same headline since 2014 – each time about a different tragedy – and did the same with a thread on Twitter.
And it’s a heartbreaking, infuriating, devastatingly powerful read.
Here’s what the homepage looked like.
And that Twitter thread in full.
1.
'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/8NNNNzc1xQ pic.twitter.com/DGFY2fTDCs
— The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022
You can find more about the story of the headline here. And follow @TheOnion – ‘America’s finest news source’ – on Twitter here.
Source Twitter @TheOnion Reddit u/papersupplies