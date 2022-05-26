This Onion flooded its homepage with the same headline after the latest school massacre and it’s devastatingly powerful

News

Following the latest horrific school massacre in America when 19 children and two adults were killed, the satirical news website the Onion published a now grimly familiar headline.

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/8NNNNzc1xQ pic.twitter.com/DGFY2fTDCs — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

But it didn’t just do that. It flooded its homepage with every one of the 21 times it has published the same headline since 2014 – each time about a different tragedy – and did the same with a thread on Twitter.

And it’s a heartbreaking, infuriating, devastatingly powerful read.

Here’s what the homepage looked like.

And that Twitter thread in full.

1.

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/8NNNNzc1xQ pic.twitter.com/DGFY2fTDCs — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

2.

'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/rLk7HD1cfz pic.twitter.com/oR7U57wIwU — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

3.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/yZtpFLPQYD pic.twitter.com/w8DwS5E8Bk — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

4.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/IHjt80tRmL pic.twitter.com/wnGM6mjKL7 — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

5.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/btjlMJzJGS pic.twitter.com/HftqUAmvYw — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

6.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/s1ZHJhav6W pic.twitter.com/2y3eOhPSCc — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

7.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/DkCgg4ByKm pic.twitter.com/6u5DjRcUHF — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

8.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/bWUjn7WXkb pic.twitter.com/HhIcTvOQmb — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

9.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/jslr3CIoDe pic.twitter.com/BlIDS91F8S — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

10.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/JkXn5qAL3H pic.twitter.com/ybYjQN365K — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

11.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/LpwA19w3JH pic.twitter.com/JmFTy66WIe — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

12.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/gIjFLZI3X3 pic.twitter.com/o59OP1KOMg — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

13.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/J4sfoT0DO8 pic.twitter.com/QzUbzExj9R — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

14.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/wSgGzVqRGA pic.twitter.com/zMlVNnhWYY — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

15.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/tVTDUEIhbd pic.twitter.com/k2uOaZwYEK — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

16.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/7Pfy2p1aLL pic.twitter.com/GNzvltA5eH — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

17.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/tAhQCKGMK4 pic.twitter.com/z1yim8yEHf — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

18.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/Ni0OgftVfO pic.twitter.com/s9CwAT4wpR — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

19.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/4wj764MPHd pic.twitter.com/E9HlVRW2dp — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

20.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/1vX1of1SLz pic.twitter.com/xwwcgEZ6re — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

21.

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens https://t.co/gAuvSrg2xH pic.twitter.com/tvgKm2TZ1q — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 25, 2022

You can find more about the story of the headline here. And follow @TheOnion – ‘America’s finest news source’ – on Twitter here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @TheOnion Reddit u/papersupplies