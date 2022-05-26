Ted Cruz suggested a ‘one door’ solution to school gun massacres and was mocked into next week

News

Texas senator Ted Cruz has been having a think about the best way to stop high school shootings in America after the latest horrendous massacre in his own state that saw 19 children and two teachers killed.

And the answer he came up with was nothing to do with tighter gun control, obviously.

No, the Republican senator thinks the best thing that high schools can for for themselves is to have a single door that goes in and out of the entire building.

Just in case you think that can’t possibly be correct, have a listen to Cancun Ted in the flesh.

Cruz: Have one door… and have that one door, armed police officers at that door. If that had happened.. when that psychopath had arrived, the armed police officers could’ve taken him out… pic.twitter.com/YnOCDs9GAZ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2022

‘ … One of the things that everyone agreed is don’t have all of these unlocked back doors. ‘Have one door into and out of the school, and have that one door armed police officers at that door, if that had happened … when that psychopath arrived the armed police officers could have taken him out and we’d have 19 children and two teachers still alive.’

And whatever response he was expecting, we’re presuming it was none of these.

1.

Hard to see any flaws whatsoever in having a singular door to get out of a school https://t.co/2Wn3Y4eVJM — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 26, 2022

2.

https://twitter.com/JoJoFromJerz/status/1529630166976278531?s=20&t=Ae2vN821RKJ20gc21v8Mzw

3.

Should probably check with the fire department about this "one door" plan https://t.co/kiVPqUDKSP — George Zornick (@gzornick) May 25, 2022

4.

have one door. the killer goes in. all the students in the whole school are trapped. the killer holds off cops for many hours because they can only enter through the one door. wow it's brilliant. https://t.co/wLgtT3gJdJ — jason concepcion (@netw3rk) May 26, 2022

5.

The real culprit in America's mass shooting epidemic: doors https://t.co/1gDcHoJz6o — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 26, 2022

6.

“I will not rest until every last school in this country is designed and operated like the SHU at a maximum security prison!” https://t.co/WsQXPpCCqz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 25, 2022

7.

the reason why they’re moving fast from the “good guys w guns would’ve solved this situation” to “good guys w guns at ONE door” is because the cops there demonstrably failed to stop him so now they gotta add layers. https://t.co/nhNcRBmP30 — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 26, 2022

8.

Gun control won’t work. But DOOR control https://t.co/HUD6QRt716 — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) May 26, 2022

9.

Ted has never been to a high school. https://t.co/sMPA8PS0T0 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 26, 2022

10.

Triangle Shirtwaist Security Solutions LLC https://t.co/iFNEowMkkE — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 25, 2022

11.

this dumb fuck said doors are the problem https://t.co/2ayGyADukV — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 26, 2022

12.

It’s not about the back door. It’s about the AR-15 semi-automatic weapons that are as easy to buy as a loaf of fucken bread.

How is a person this unbelievably stupid and still allowed to say things out loud. https://t.co/vi2Ft1yIk7 — Amanda Abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) May 26, 2022

13.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Acyn