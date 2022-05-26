News

Ted Cruz suggested a ‘one door’ solution to school gun massacres and was mocked into next week

John Plunkett. Updated May 26th, 2022

Texas senator Ted Cruz has been having a think about the best way to stop high school shootings in America after the latest horrendous massacre in his own state that saw 19 children and two teachers killed.

And the answer he came up with was nothing to do with tighter gun control, obviously.

No, the Republican senator thinks the best thing that high schools can for for themselves is to have a single door that goes in and out of the entire building.

Just in case you think that can’t possibly be correct, have a listen to Cancun Ted in the flesh.

‘ … One of the things that everyone agreed is don’t have all of these unlocked back doors.

‘Have one door into and out of the school, and have that one door armed police officers at that door, if that had happened … when that psychopath arrived the armed police officers could have taken him out and we’d have 19 children and two teachers still alive.’

And whatever response he was expecting, we’re presuming it was none of these.

Source Twitter @Acyn