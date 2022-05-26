Ros Atkins saves you reading 60 pages with this brilliant Sue Gray report explainer

Politics

The Sue Gray report is 60 pages long, and while many journalists and members of the public have read it from cover to cover, it’s only part of the story.

Outside Source presenter, Ros Atkins, has joined forces with Mary Fuller and Michael Cox to produce an explainer that sets the scene, tells the tale and includes some of the aftermath.

Strap yourself in – it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Part 12 of the Downing Street lockdown parties: the Sue Gray report. Produced by Mary Fuller and Michael Cox. https://t.co/BKGrSNRAzh pic.twitter.com/HC3LfiQejM — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) May 25, 2022

The then Head of Ethics in the Cabinet Office, Helen MacNamara, brought a karaoke machine.

These reactions are spot on.

Worth reading Sue Gray's report in full (see below) but if you don't have time, here's Ros's excellent summary:https://t.co/OdZp3pYA8e https://t.co/9eHJCfuTU9 — Oli Poole (@olipoole) May 25, 2022

On complex days like this, you really need a @BBCRosAtkins explainer. https://t.co/fAfvFYBCe0 — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) May 25, 2022

Part 12 of the "Downing Street Lockdown Parties". I suspect this will not be the last episode. #Partygate https://t.co/dKBjy5kcMp — Lisa Simpson (@LisatheSimpson) May 25, 2022

The Head of Ethics bought a karaoke machine to the 'meeting'? Are they satirising themselves now? https://t.co/sIWvONqfTB — Alice Eggeling (@aleggeling79) May 26, 2022

Just managed to scrape up some money to get your internet back on, having not eaten for 5 days? Here's what you've missed. 👇 #NotMovingOn https://t.co/5NfrkbXpeX — Dee⚡Cee '63 (@_Powerage) May 25, 2022

These are starting to seem like the real life version of The Day Today… https://t.co/pGVrMN26Uh pic.twitter.com/AgjVIeHeMD — MatchYellow46 (@match1uk) May 25, 2022

fairyfeller summed up the PM’s attitude through the medium of song lyrics.

Nothing really matters

Anyone can see

Nothing really matters to me https://t.co/K7suGThVEX pic.twitter.com/7JkcWUC87q — fairyfeller (@cooperian56) May 25, 2022

Bojohemian Rhapsody.

