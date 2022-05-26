Politics

Ros Atkins saves you reading 60 pages with this brilliant Sue Gray report explainer

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2022

The Sue Gray report is 60 pages long, and while many journalists and members of the public have read it from cover to cover, it’s only part of the story.

Outside Source presenter, Ros Atkins, has joined forces with Mary Fuller and Michael Cox to produce an explainer that sets the scene, tells the tale and includes some of the aftermath.

Strap yourself in – it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

The then Head of Ethics in the Cabinet Office, Helen MacNamara, brought a karaoke machine.

These reactions are spot on.

fairyfeller summed up the PM’s attitude through the medium of song lyrics.

Bojohemian Rhapsody.

