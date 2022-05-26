12 scathing takedowns of Nadine Dorries’ tired defence of Boris Johnson

Politics

The Sue Gray report is finally out in the open and, despite some seriously damning details, Boris Johnson has attempted to brush it aside, claiming to assume full responsibility while insisting that he thought the gatherings were work events.

Looking forward to, I dunno, stealing somebody’s bag later and if caught, just repeating “I take full responsibility for this” as I walk away, carrying the bag. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 25, 2022

“My client takes full responsibility Your Honour, but he didn’t actually do anything wrong” “He is humbled, and offers the resignation of his junior staff” “Does Your Honour realise how sanctimonious you sound?” “Does Your Honour not know there’s a war on?”#JohnsonMitigation — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 25, 2022

I think everyone is agreed that if I had a shred of integrity or honour I would resign. So it looks like I'm staying.#SueGrayReport#NotMovingOn — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 25, 2022

The Met delivering their response to the Sue Gray report pic.twitter.com/u5ETtxzahv — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 25, 2022

After Johnson made a statement to the House of Commons, MPs began to signal their support in a series of suspiciously similar tweets, like these.

I think I just need one or two more cabinet ministers to tell me it's time to move on. 15 isn't enough, but I think 17 would probably do it. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 25, 2022

The year is 2037. PM Johnson is caught on camera eating a Chelsea Pensioner whole, like a snake. 3 backbenchers say he's on his last chance and then the entire gvt & 4 national newspapers tell us Boz burped an apology so we should all just ruddy well move on. — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) May 25, 2022

In a surprise to precisely nobody, Nadine Dorries went the extra mile.

The tweets didn’t have the effect she might have hoped.

1.

Has he said ‘sorry’ for lying out of his arse throughout all of this? No. And even if he did, he can still eff off because he’s a useless cretin. https://t.co/CzCJlrzUQI — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) May 25, 2022

2.

'Hi, it's the public here, can you deliver me a dealing with the war in Ukraine please?' https://t.co/ML4mnqRGLN — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 25, 2022

3.

You say the public want you 'to get on and deliver' and yet polls show that a majority of the public want Johnson to resign. It's a bit arrogant to say you know what the public want isn't it? — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) May 25, 2022

4.

No, we want him to resign. You’re welcome. https://t.co/RBsjkBIaII — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) May 25, 2022

5.

6.

Oooh the sound of losing your cabinet post when the honey monster goes is tangible. https://t.co/oqtQMub4UV — That Baratheon Girl 🍷🇪🇺🌹 (@baratheongirl) May 25, 2022

7.

Let's look at these 'big calls that big dog got right'. Highest Covid death toll in Europe. £13 billion Covid fraud, worthless PPE, breaking international law. Law breaking. Lying to the Queen. Parties. #BorisAintGonnaShagYouNads https://t.co/IHLDB1dDCi — Nick 'I laid a little fish' (@nicklesby79) May 25, 2022

8.

Love how Nadine felt compelled to add: “resulted from the war and post pandemic” …as if that’s going to stop a load of us also blaming their catastrophic Brexit. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 25, 2022

9.

No1 is a bigger cheerleader for Boris Johnson than Nadine Dorries lol the guy could personally kill someone & Nadine Dorries will still be fangirling on Twitter dot com https://t.co/G8TQQjluQ2 — Aleesha Khaliq (@a_leesha1) May 25, 2022

10.

BREAKING: Nadine Dorries has just privatised Sue Gray x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) May 25, 2022

11.

I don't remember joining the army, but somehow I've become a Private? Because I sure as hell am not this Public they are talking about https://t.co/Drrq3EG7oP — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) May 25, 2022

12.

If there was a single independent, intelligent thought in her head it would have died from loneliness. https://t.co/Aei8CO2AnD — ℓουℓου 🕷🇺🇦❤ (@SkiptomyLoulou) May 25, 2022

As James O’Brien observed, Ms Dorries’ tweets might not be making the point she thought they were.

The gravity of the situations being faced by government – from Ukraine to the cost of living – make the case for getting rid of an awful Prime Minister not retaining one. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 25, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

The Mail tried to turn the spotlight from Partygate to Keir Starmer with a photo from 2015 – and Nadine Dorries shared it

Source Nadine Dorries Image Screengrab