Just a guy catching a tear gas shell mid air and throwing it right back

Protests are taking place in Pakistan where former prime minister Imran Khan’s party is demanding the removal of the government and immediate general elections in protests banned by the government.

We mention this because of one particular clip of the protestors which has just gone wildly viral on Reddit. It’s a protestor who catches in mid air a tear gas cannister fired by police.

It was shared in the subReddit ‘next f-cking level’ and it’s really no exaggeration.

‘Guy Catches Tear Gas Shell Mid Air During Protest In Lahore, Pakistan,’ said WaajibUlCuddle.

Boom.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

‘It’s cause literally every kid grows up playing some cricket there lol.’

Filthiest_Rat_NA ‘As the fellow protesters shout “howzat!!!!!!!!”

whatsthiscrap84 ‘FYI, Those things are friggin hot.’

ravenous_fringe ‘Yup. People are advised to wear gloves and the thing is, this is happening right now. Tear Gas shells are constantly being thrown at the crowds in Lahore. Thousands of people are out in 95F Temperature.’

WaajibUlCuddle ‘Pakistanis assemble.’

Ebad245 ‘Plot twist: he threw it into another bunch of people.’

SnooBananas8354 ‘That would be very funny but adjacent road is where police have parked their cars and stored their gear.’

WaajibUlCuddle

