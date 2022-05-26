Fox News shared 50 solutions to gun crime and none were gun reform

News

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children, aged 7 to 10, and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The latest savage attack in a country plagued by gun crime.

A gunman killed 19 children and 2 teachers at an elementary school in #Uvalde, Texas — the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook almost 10 years ago. Most students at Robb Elementary School are ages 7-10. It is at least the 27th school shooting in the U.S. of 2022. pic.twitter.com/6tTfxk1ox7 — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 25, 2022

At the time of writing, there have been 248 mass shootings in the US since the start of 2022. The fact that this figure is more likely than not to be outdated by the time you read this is just one reason why many Americans have been begging to open a dialogue on gun control.

We know common sense gun laws can’t and won’t prevent every tragedy. But we know they work and have a positive impact. When we passed the assault weapons ban — mass shootings went down. When the law expired — mass shootings tripled. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

Put a gun reform bill on the floor right now. Tonight. While the nation is reeling from this horror. Make the Republicans filibuster it. Make Sinema and Manchin vote down filibuster reform. Don’t let them hide from the agony their obstruction condemns Americans to suffer. — Kai Newkirk (@kai_newkirk) May 25, 2022

The majority of guns used in Chicago are trafficked in from red states like Texas— we need *national* gun reform. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 25, 2022

But with the 2nd Amendment of the United States Constitution enshrining citizens’ right to bear arms, the topic is an incendiary area, with the powerful National Rifle Association lobby and the majority of Republicans being vehemently opposed to reform.

The right-wing news organisation Fox News featured presenters and guests who all had suggestions for ways of solving the gun problem.

In the last 24 hours since the Uvalde massacre, Fox News has proposed at least 50 "solutions" and none of them are gun control. pic.twitter.com/EqYcqk9H3k — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) May 25, 2022

Arming school staff, trip wires and traps, ballistic blankets, prayer – even arming the children themselves …anything but curtailing people’s ability to walk into a store and buy an assault rifle.

i feel like i’m losing my mind https://t.co/0KxjV5ASCf — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) May 25, 2022

Tag yourself I'm "ring of steel" https://t.co/V83O5UxSDW — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) May 25, 2022

pulitzer worthy edit https://t.co/rYt5K1ZDg6 — tom mckenna (@tmckenna1) May 25, 2022

This is absolutely absurd, all they offer is more GUNZ and GAWD.. any bullshit they can say to escape accountability and actual action! https://t.co/XAjWVIFtsi — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) May 25, 2022

Fox news has some interesting solutions. Make schools like airports but with triple doors and a tripwire where students are covered with ballistic blankets and Covid money

pic.twitter.com/qhYmLpRlbA — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) May 25, 2022

In conclusion –

You see arming teachers and security measures, I see martial law and theocracy https://t.co/Q85PUxEskW — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 25, 2022

