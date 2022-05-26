News

Fox News shared 50 solutions to gun crime and none were gun reform

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 26th, 2022

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children, aged 7 to 10, and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The latest savage attack in a country plagued by gun crime.

At the time of writing, there have been 248 mass shootings in the US since the start of 2022. The fact that this figure is more likely than not to be outdated by the time you read this is just one reason why many Americans have been begging to open a dialogue on gun control.

But with the 2nd Amendment of the United States Constitution enshrining citizens’ right to bear arms, the topic is an incendiary area, with the powerful National Rifle Association lobby and the majority of Republicans being vehemently opposed to reform.

The right-wing news organisation Fox News featured presenters and guests who all had suggestions for ways of solving the gun problem.

Arming school staff, trip wires and traps, ballistic blankets, prayer – even arming the children themselves …anything but curtailing people’s ability to walk into a store and buy an assault rifle.

