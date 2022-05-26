Facepalm of the day

This admission about the dumb things we believed as kids had a very funny payoff.

‘Fool me once, shame on you,’ said ExpertAccident who shared it over on Reddit.

Brought bang up to date!

‘They are paper, so I am not 100% on this but I would think they are not very nutritious.’

BriefCheetah4136

‘What’s a bit of fibre eh?’

Chemical_Incident673

‘I’m pretty sure we have laws here saying any kind of food wrappers need to be non toxic. The glue on ice cream bars is sugar based and the stickers on fruit are totally harmless to us. That law would include the paper on a kiss and even the foil it’s wrapped in (you won’t digest it, but it won’t hurt being in you)

‘But I’m to lazy to check. Maybe I’m just slowly killing myself.’

tobert17

‘I was told to eat them with the foil on. I hated them because I always complained that they hurt my teeth ):’

Dumb_Vampire_Girl

‘Get your metal fillings changed for non-metallic ones and you’ll be good to go.’

brainless_bob