Charlie Stayt wasn’t taking any nonsense about Boris Johnson today and it’s a very satisfying watch

Poke Staff. Updated May 26th, 2022

You might remember Charlie Stayt’s magnificent eyeroll last week after Dominic Raab was ever so pleased with himself when he was able to correctly answer one of his questions.

Stayt could be forgiven for doing another, even bigger one today after Downing Street chief of staff Steve Barclay was the guest on today’s BBC Breakfast.

The BBC News man was keen to find out exactly about Boris Johnson’s ‘repeated failures of leadership’ identified in the Sue Gray report. And it’s fair to say Stayt wasn’t taking any nonsense.

And here are just three of the things people said about it.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK