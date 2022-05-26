Charlie Stayt wasn’t taking any nonsense about Boris Johnson today and it’s a very satisfying watch

News

You might remember Charlie Stayt’s magnificent eyeroll last week after Dominic Raab was ever so pleased with himself when he was able to correctly answer one of his questions.

Charlie Stayt eye rolling Dominic Raab for an entire Nation. pic.twitter.com/Cqzis4czl7 — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) May 20, 2022

Stayt could be forgiven for doing another, even bigger one today after Downing Street chief of staff Steve Barclay was the guest on today’s BBC Breakfast.

The BBC News man was keen to find out exactly about Boris Johnson’s ‘repeated failures of leadership’ identified in the Sue Gray report. And it’s fair to say Stayt wasn’t taking any nonsense.

Charlie Stayt: Repeated failures of leadership, that would Sue Gray said.. what were those failures of leadership? Steve Barclay: Waffle CS: I'm going to interrupt you.. I'm asking you about the failures, not how he was vindicated.. so what were the failures? #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/bmmAW0Ljsh — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 26, 2022

And here are just three of the things people said about it.

Charlie Stayt isn't taking any shit! @SteveBarclay, Holland and Barrett have a two for one on aloe vera. You probably can put it on your expenses!#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/5mO6DfM2fS — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) May 26, 2022

Another day where people who refer to everyone else as "triggered" and "snowflakes" are going to start crying about Charlie Stayt doing his job and asking real questions. Keep going Charlie!#BBCBreakfast — Mark Nixon (@mnix86) May 26, 2022

I like Charlie Stayt. — Guy Fitzmaurice 3.5% – I stand with Ukraine. (@fitzmauriceg) May 26, 2022

