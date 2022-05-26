Life

A student was told not to say ‘gay’ in his speech so he did this and it’s simply brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated May 26th, 2022

This student’s Florida high school speech has gone wildly viral after he told how he was told he wasn’t allowed to say ‘gay’ in his graduation speech.

Zander Moricz has been a prominent campaigner against Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law but said he was told not to share his experience as a gay student or how the law will affect students like him in his graduation speech.

So he talked about something else instead – well, sort of – and it’s simply brilliant.

For a little bit of extra context, here’s what Zander said a few days back on Twitter.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about his speech.

In three words.

