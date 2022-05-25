We challenged you to add the Partygate PM photos to different settings – 15 funny favourites (NSFW)
Unless you exclusively read the Daily Mail – in which case, what are you doing here? – you’ll be aware of ITV News releasing several photos showing Boris Johnson at a party for which some people, though not him, have received fixed penalty notices.
How unlucky can Boris get? The only person to be shot in focus… https://t.co/wbVEzE74eK
— John Crace (@JohnJCrace) May 23, 2022
We thought the images of Boris ‘No rules were broken’ Johnson might fit quite well in other celebratory situations, so we set a challenge.
Use your editing skills to tell us #WheresTheParty. #PokeChallenge
We'll start –
Government: It was a work event.
The work event: pic.twitter.com/j0sEpjZN2h
— The Poke (@ThePoke) May 24, 2022
We even made a spare.
#pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/lLB5BSVZ1o
— The Poke (@ThePoke) May 24, 2022
People really stepped up – and these were too good to keep to ourselves. Some were (inevitably) NSFW.
1.
— Andrew (@Acelliott79) May 24, 2022
2.
Work event#WheresTheParty#PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/8AyMXtx3e1
— Jeffw (@Jeffwni) May 24, 2022
3.
#WheresTheParty #NotAParty pic.twitter.com/t5mnOFtNWv
— Frank Shallot (@SoTiredzzz) May 24, 2022
4.
5.
Boris's idea of a good time.#WheresTheParty#PokeChallenge pic.twitter.com/mVFarYk0Sj
— WatcherMark (@WatcherMark) May 24, 2022
6.
— Gordon Bartlett (@gb_bartlett) May 24, 2022
7.
#WheresTheParty pic.twitter.com/R3P9vBIgsg
— Jonny Fuller (@MrJonTastic) May 24, 2022
8.
#wherestheparty #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/TueBk1GloZ
— Archbishop Poet 🗳 (@morrissey2020) May 24, 2022