We challenged you to add the Partygate PM photos to different settings – 15 funny favourites (NSFW)

Unless you exclusively read the Daily Mail – in which case, what are you doing here? – you’ll be aware of ITV News releasing several photos showing Boris Johnson at a party for which some people, though not him, have received fixed penalty notices.

How unlucky can Boris get? The only person to be shot in focus… https://t.co/wbVEzE74eK — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) May 23, 2022

We thought the images of Boris ‘No rules were broken’ Johnson might fit quite well in other celebratory situations, so we set a challenge.

Use your editing skills to tell us #WheresTheParty. #PokeChallenge

We'll start – Government: It was a work event.

The work event: pic.twitter.com/j0sEpjZN2h — The Poke (@ThePoke) May 24, 2022

We even made a spare.

People really stepped up – and these were too good to keep to ourselves. Some were (inevitably) NSFW.

1.

2.

3.

4.



@thebellow

5.

6.

7.

8.