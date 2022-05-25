This Senator’s challenge for his fellow lawmakers over gun control is a devastating and important watch

News

Terrible news from America overnight where at least 19 children and two adults have been killed in a mass shooting at a school in Texas.

The absolutely unimaginable horror prompted an outpouring of outrage and calls for stricter gun laws.

And one speech in particular went viral, this call for action from Senator Chris Murphy, the lawmaker for the Sandyhook district, scene of another devastating school shooting a decade ago.

And it’s an incredibly moving and important watch.

‘I am here on this floor to beg — to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues. ‘Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely. ‘I understand my Republican colleagues may not agree to everything I support, but there is a common denominator we can find. There is a place where we can achieve agreement…” ‘What are we doing? Why are we here? What are we doing?’

And here is the Senator’s speech in full, an essential 5-minute watch.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) gives an impassioned speech on the Senate floor after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Take five minutes and watch this. pic.twitter.com/im0Mqm6Gqi — The Recount (@therecount) May 24, 2022

Source Reddit u/sunbear99999