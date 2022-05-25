Pics

This Labour MP’s devastating takedown of Boris Johnson spoke for many people today

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2022

Of all the responses in the House of Commons today to the Sue Gray report into all those Downing Street lockdown parties, one was particularly memorable.

It’s Labour MP Chris Bryant whose 54 second takedown of Boris Johnson and his government spoke for many people today, from first word to last.

\

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @RhonddaBryant