This Labour MP’s devastating takedown of Boris Johnson spoke for many people today

Of all the responses in the House of Commons today to the Sue Gray report into all those Downing Street lockdown parties, one was particularly memorable.

It’s Labour MP Chris Bryant whose 54 second takedown of Boris Johnson and his government spoke for many people today, from first word to last.

Boris Johnson must go. pic.twitter.com/dOsTwkN7s9 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 25, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Well said. Every single word. https://t.co/HVheFs3Bbv — Tracy Kemp (@TracyKe66522488) May 25, 2022

If listening to @BorisJohnson has made you feel physically sick with rage, here is the perfect antidote. Repeat as required. https://t.co/WdMAJ2Yuwa — C P Jenkinson #FBPE #FBPPR #ProgressiveAlliance (@CPJenkinson1) May 25, 2022

Source Twitter @RhonddaBryant