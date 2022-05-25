News

Ted Cruz prayed for the latest school shooting victims and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the only response you need

John Plunkett. Updated May 25th, 2022

You will have seen by now the appalling news from the US where at least 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a school in Texas.

Republican pro-gun rights Texas senator Ted Cruz offered up his prayers to the victims and their families on Twitter.

And there was no shortage of on-point replies.

But the best response went to Republican senator, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

And also this.

At the risk of too much Cruz, the Texas senator later said the solution to school shootings was … more guns.

And these people were more than happy to put him right.

To conclude …

Source @AOC