Ted Cruz prayed for the latest school shooting victims and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had the only response you need

You will have seen by now the appalling news from the US where at least 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a school in Texas.

Republican pro-gun rights Texas senator Ted Cruz offered up his prayers to the victims and their families on Twitter.

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

And there was no shortage of on-point replies.

Thanks for the thoughts and prayers. I’ll just leave this here. pic.twitter.com/iPL4SGVqCa — John Smith (@EE7085) May 24, 2022

just say “I don’t care; the guns are more important to me than the schoolchildren.” It will feel good to tell the truth. — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) May 24, 2022

pic.twitter.com/xLTacwDmr1 — 🇺🇦Cactus Country CA 🏜 Unfuck America 2022 (@country_ca) May 24, 2022

But the best response went to Republican senator, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Aren’t you slated to headline a speaking gig for the NRA in three days – in Houston, no less? You can do more than pray. Faith without works is dead. https://t.co/NMX64KljhL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022

And also this.

There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place. It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2022

At the risk of too much Cruz, the Texas senator later said the solution to school shootings was … more guns.

Ted Cruz proposes armed cops in elementary schools to deter school shootings pic.twitter.com/sJ8B6cf9Xd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 25, 2022

And these people were more than happy to put him right.

If only this exact theory was tested today and failed the test https://t.co/jFZc01f1BU — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) May 25, 2022

There were armed officers in Parkland. There was an armed guard at the Buffalo supermarket. And now @NatashaBertrand reports there was an armed guard at the Texas school today. Unbelievable.

https://t.co/UhDF6rn3Ix — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 25, 2022

Cruz: "We know from past experience that the most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on campus." Asking sincerely: What possible evidence exists for this claim? RAND research review finds: Nothing at all. https://t.co/UhDF6rn3Ix pic.twitter.com/bqikxwygmF — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) May 25, 2022

Why not just mandate Kevlar vests on all the children? I mean if you’re so determined to ensure every mass murderer has a smooth path to gun ownership? https://t.co/atZQMza51c — Stuart Henderson (@henderstu) May 25, 2022

he shot past a bunch of armed cops but surely arming the 62 year old language arts teacher will do it https://t.co/1HnR7vfJUS — kilgore trout, death to putiner (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 25, 2022

To conclude …

I’d posit that the “more guns” plan isn’t working. https://t.co/pAaWzrnBdM — The Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) May 25, 2022

