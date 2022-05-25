Sue Gray delivered a damning verdict on Boris Johnson’s No 10 – 23 favourite responses

News

Boris Johnson today offered his humble apologies and said he took full responsibility after the long-anticipated Sue Gray report delivered a damning verdict on No 10.

Not so much responsibility that he resigned, obviously.

Here’s the 60-page report in a single tweet.

Partygate report in brief:

Vomiting

Excessive boozing

Fisticuffs

Partying until 4.35am(before Prince Philip's funeral)

Broken swing

Secret Santa

Cleaners & security staff bullied

Red wine on walls

Karaoke

Sitting on laps

"We seem to have got away with it" – Martin Reynolds — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) May 25, 2022

This detail was particularly noteworthy.

Wow. On 18th June 2020 at a leaving party in No 10 Sue Gray found so much alcohol was drunk that someone was sick. "There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals. One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals." — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 25, 2022

And this one especially outrageous.

this is grim in the Sue Gray report: "I found that some staff had witnessed or been subjected to behaviours at work which they had felt concerned about…multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff" — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 25, 2022

And then there was this one straight out of the ‘truth is stranger than fiction’ department.

the karaoke machine was provided by Helen MacNamara – director general for propriety and ethics at the time – you couldn't make this up — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 25, 2022

We’ve read all the responses so you don’t have to – well, quite a few of them – and here are our 21 favourites (so far).

1.

So in summary Boris Johnson: – First said he was deeply “humbled” by the Sue Gray report

– Then said he had been “vindicated” by it

– Then called on the leader of the opposition to resign. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 25, 2022

2.

To understand the absolute awfulness of this 'apology' you have to appreciate that, even now, Johnson will be seeing *himself* as a victim & feeling profoundly sorry for himself. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 25, 2022

3.

Boris Johnsons defence is that he is an idiot. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) May 25, 2022

4.

Hospitals are really big buildings. Nurses and doctors were working really long hours. Some of them, no doubt, left their jobs and, yet, somehow still managed not to have a party after work and follow the rules that they didn’t actually make. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 25, 2022

5.

Boris Johnson sounding like the boy who murdered his parents and throws himself on the mercy of the court because he is an orphan — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) May 25, 2022

6.

Anyone else in the NHS remember getting drunk at work until 4am during lockdown? No, I didn’t think so. — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) May 25, 2022

7.

'All guidance was followed' says Boris Johnson as someone vomits into a bin and two other people have a fight — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 25, 2022

8.

Everybody in 10 Party Street was to blame except Boris Johnson, according to Boris Johnson — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) May 25, 2022

9.

Boris Johnson has begun his statement by outlining on how many days there *weren’t* parties, and how big the building is. I really did not imagine it would be this bad. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 25, 2022

10.

'The building is big & the hours were long.' That's the 'context'. It would be funny if it wasn't so tragic. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 25, 2022

11.

“Just think of all the buildings my client DID NOT BURGLE, Your Honour. Thousands of them. Thousands.” — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) May 25, 2022

12.