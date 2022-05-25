This Sky reporter’s brutally targeted questions showed everyone how to handle Downing Street

News

There’s nothing the news-consuming public likes to see more than a politician being asked the tough questions – especially now that it seems certain politicians may not even have been asked those questions during a police investigation.

Boris Johnson ‘pressured’ Sue Gray to drop her report, the Times suggests. Booze pictures clearly show he misled Parliament. And the Met did nothing. A PM mired in lies and deceit and a supine police force have corrupted democracy. And Tory MPs say and do nothing. Shame on them — Mary Riddell (@MaryRiddell) May 24, 2022

On Tuesday, the internet was treated to several politicians being asked perfectly targeted questions – and in a manner more usually associated with showbusiness reporting or satire.

Watch how Sky’s Sam Coates treated the internet to some light relief and had senior Conservatives squirming.

Sam Coates in absolutely terminator mode 🔥🔥 Grills every single cabinet member including the PM Wow 👏👏👏#JohnsonLiedPeopleDied #JohnsonTheCorruptPM pic.twitter.com/8xKDIRI2hj — kerry ✊💙🇺🇦 (@hewitson10) May 24, 2022

“Many important matters to discuss.” “I bet there are.”

The complete lack of pulled punches had people cheering.

As many of the country's most prominent political journalists are reduced to taking dictation from a debased Downing Street, @SamCoatesSky reminds them what they're supposed to be doing. Glorious. https://t.co/cKKojHTF5j — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 24, 2022

Funnier than anything you'll see on Netflix today. https://t.co/6ynD9WfTMa — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) May 24, 2022

just wanna buy Sam Coates a great big drink and probably some chips too as a treat. https://t.co/Qfv1cEnpIB — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 24, 2022

I love how most cabinet Ministers get quite detailed questions shouted at them and then there's: "Would you defend anything at all Grant Shapps?" https://t.co/DXGvwWN41M — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) May 24, 2022

Might need this fella to occasionally yell at me. 'Did taking five minutes on that shitpost help you meet the massive deadline you've got tomorrow, Gabby?' https://t.co/V2uUobTwUM — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) May 24, 2022

There comes a point when the human being in the journalist cannot be suppressed and the contempt for a bunch of lying charlatans prepared to do anything to hold on to their titles and cars to protect THE lying charlatan is just too strong to hide. Well done @SamCoatesSky 1/2 https://t.co/CEWXAb1dXU — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) May 24, 2022

Nadine Dorries will be wanting to privatise Sky News next 😂 https://t.co/kmD8tYeniF — Mike 🇪🇺💚🌻 (@mike20490420) May 24, 2022

This is like Newsnight meets The Imbetweeners and I am very here for it https://t.co/lOFoVgYCd2 — Professor Lucy Easthope (@LucyGoBag) May 24, 2022

Enjoyed @SamCoatesSky sounding like he’s had enough of this bullshit in this joyous clip… pic.twitter.com/8ooLjzh2KR — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 24, 2022

So many people made this comparison that Dennis Pennis trended on Twitter for several hours.

Huge Dennis Pennis energy here 😆 https://t.co/3poKOEoPM1 — Tez (@tezilyas) May 24, 2022

Judge for yourself.

