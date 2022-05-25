Ricky Gervais’s latest Netflix special sent this James Acaster routine viral and it’s the only response you need

Celebrity

Ricky Gervais is back on Netflix with a new comedy special which has been widely condemned for a series of jokes about the trans community.

We won’t bother you with them here – LGBTQ groups described sections of Gervais’s act as ‘anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes’ – but if you were looking for a response then this is surely the only one you need.

It’s part of James Acaster’s 2019 Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 tour which was sent wildly viral by Gervais’s latest special.

It was shared by @ruth_walshe along with an Independent review of Gervais’s show, SuperNature, which it said ‘deals in cheap jokes and humiliating trans people’.

nothing to say about ricky gervais that james acaster hasn’t already said https://t.co/ahsnteVfSy pic.twitter.com/nJhasyWrU9 — ruth (@ruth_walshe) May 24, 2022

And @ruth_walshe wasn’t the only person to make it go viral.

James Acaster’s roast of Gervais is relevant as ever https://t.co/79il9gvKkW pic.twitter.com/iqjktzksMj — Arthur Webber 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@BernieTranders) May 24, 2022

James Acaster's takedown of Ricky Gervais is one of the most brutal bits of stand-up comedy I've ever seen. Seriously it's like stand up comedy version of Eminem's dis-track on Machine Gun Kelly. https://t.co/zuZBa9GMpp — R.A.G.E Free zone (@Paul_Sebert) May 25, 2022

Somewhere James Acaster is screaming into a fucking pillow for all of us. https://t.co/iUUG59S9r6 — Jennifer Matarese (@trollprincess) May 24, 2022

For those – and today it's Daily Mail readers, Trumpists, the far-right and the usual thickos and multidigit name bot accounts, arguing for 'edgy' comedy, have a listen to James Acaster talking about trans hatred, punching down and "brave little cis boy" Ricky Gervais https://t.co/ch1SC7AEE1 pic.twitter.com/ziKMPA481B — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) May 24, 2022

i know it's been way overshared by this point but it is pretty damning that James Acaster shut down Ricky Gervais' whole routine in about 3 minutes and now 5 years later Ricky is just, still doing it — dunkin donuts charcuterie board (@amcnal) May 24, 2022

Everyone should watch James Acaster instead of Ricky Gervais today. Thanks! https://t.co/vzSjktR1zt — Alexis Harris (@alexismomoko27) May 24, 2022

Source Twitter @ruth_walshe