Celebrity

Ricky Gervais’s latest Netflix special sent this James Acaster routine viral and it’s the only response you need

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2022

Ricky Gervais is back on Netflix with a new comedy special which has been widely condemned for a series of jokes about the trans community.

We won’t bother you with them here – LGBTQ groups described sections of Gervais’s act as ‘anti-trans rants masquerading as jokes’ – but if you were looking for a response then this is surely the only one you need.

It’s part of James Acaster’s 2019 Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 tour which was sent wildly viral by Gervais’s latest special.

It was shared by @ruth_walshe along with an Independent review of Gervais’s show, SuperNature, which it said ‘deals in cheap jokes and humiliating trans people’.

And @ruth_walshe wasn’t the only person to make it go viral.

Source Twitter @ruth_walshe