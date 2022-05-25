People thought they spotted the real Boris Johnson for a second and it’s quite the (very brief) watch

Pics

There was a moment in the prime minister’s press conference responding to the Sue Gray report today when people thought they spotted the real Boris Johnson.

Only briefly and maybe it was nothing of the sort. But have a watch for yourself.

.@BethRigby: 'Did you ever think about resigning? Three in five Britons think you should.' "Why are you allowed to come back, Beth?", replies the PM, before apologising and adding "I've got to keep moving forward".https://t.co/TGOaQsiF8J 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/qtSyEHTkHq — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2022

Spot it?

He dropped the mask there eh… — Dee (@Deew04) May 25, 2022

Illuminating flash of entitled anger there from Johnson towards Beth Rigby — Catherine Philp (@scribblercat) May 25, 2022

Forgot how humbled he was there for minute. — Matthew Griggs (@matthewgriggst2) May 25, 2022

As the day goes on, and he becomes more knackered, you can see the fake humility fall away. Then the resentment and irritation starts to emerge. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 25, 2022

Not the first time Sky News’s Beth Rigby has rattled Johnson, of course. Remember this?

'You are just taking the mickey out of the British people by suggesting it was a work event'. [PM's head down] 'You know how silly that sounds don't you?' "I repeat my deep apology for mistakes that may've been made on my watch", answers Boris Johnson.https://t.co/iOm40vn1kt pic.twitter.com/naPJvuuRAC — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 18, 2022

And this.

Sky's @BethRigby asks Boris Johnson if he and his ministers have 'stoked division' and questions if his 'own record undermines his image as a unifier'. The PM says he "disagrees", and claims that he "always said it was wrong to boo the England players".https://t.co/xnT9iaebik pic.twitter.com/ZOCwnAU22h — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 15, 2021

Bravo.

