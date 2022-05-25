Pics

People thought they spotted the real Boris Johnson for a second and it’s quite the (very brief) watch

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2022

There was a moment in the prime minister’s press conference responding to the Sue Gray report today when people thought they spotted the real Boris Johnson.

Only briefly and maybe it was nothing of the sort. But have a watch for yourself.

Spot it?

Not the first time Sky News’s Beth Rigby has rattled Johnson, of course. Remember this?

And this.

Bravo.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @SkyNews