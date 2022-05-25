17 obscure animal facts to make you wonder what else David Attenborough has been keeping to himself

Animals

Here at the Poke, we’re fascinated by obscure facts, like –

There were Olympic medals for fine arts during the 20th century. Rebel Wilson became an actress after a Malaria-induced hallucination about winning an Oscar. Wine-time Fridays at 10 Downing Street during lockdown began at 4 o’clock because that’s when the hangover from gin-soaked Thursdays wore off.

One of those may not be entirely accurate.

Redditor u/colonoscopescount put out the call for some specific obscure facts.

What is your number 1 obscure animal fact?

Some of these are less obscure than others, but they’re all fascinating.

1.



dyselxiccarrot

Via

2.

Roosters deafen themselves temporarily every time they crow, so that they don’t damage their own hearing.

Soulfighter56

3.

Penguins have a gland above their eye that converts saltwater into freshwater.

Yeeteth_thy_baby

4.



doublestitch

Via

5.

Cats have tiny whiskers on their ankles to help them hunt and be sneaky.

RedditCensorCouncil

6.

They feed cows magnets so when cows eat nails/barbed wire/metal it stays in one stomach otherwise they’d get hardware disease and die.

Steffany_w0525

7.

8.

Butterflies will drink blood given the option.

Semicolon7645

9.