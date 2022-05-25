Keir Starmer channeled Mrs Merton to take down Boris Johnson and people loved it

News

To Prime Ministers’ Questions today, which took place ahead of Boris Johnson’s statement on the Sue Gray report which had just been published.

There was one line in particular that stood out as Labour leader Keir Starmer took aim at the government’s (likely) impending U-turn on a windfall tax to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

And not only did Starmer turn the ‘Captain Hindsight’ thing on its head, he went on to channel the spirit of Mrs Merton and even people who hate PMQs (and don’t have much time for Starmer) enjoyed it.

"Prime minister, I'm told that hindsight is a wonderful thing." Sir Keir Starmer asks 'what is it in the Sue Gray report that first attracted Boris Johnson to a u-turn on a windfall tax this week?'https://t.co/t77DLdZANr 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/BTpLKW2lMw — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2022

Boom.

Starmer makes a joke about hindsight and then goes full Mrs Merton: ‘what is it about the Sue Gray report that first attracted the prime minister to a U-turn this week?’ — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 25, 2022

"What is it about the Sue Gray report that first attracted Boris Johnson to publish his plan for a windfall tax this week?" Starmer channelling Mrs Merton splendidly well there — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) May 25, 2022

Starmer at #PMQs.

"What first attracted you to…"

Mrs Merton is immortal. — Fred 1971 (@lazyfred1971) May 25, 2022

Kier Starmer ON FIRE #PMQs I'm told Hindsight is a wonderful thing – to huge laughter What was it about Sue Grey report that attracted him to a uturn on windfall tax? Brilliant twist on Mrs Merton to Debbie McGee — IndySilverfox (@indysilverfox) May 25, 2022

Never let it be said that the Labour Party doesn’t like a Mrs Merton gag.

To paraphrase Mrs Merton – the late, great Caroline Aherne – I asked Dominic Raab in #PMQs what it was that first attracted the Prime Minister to so many billionaire Russian oligarchs. pic.twitter.com/Mesw9DTRDC — Matt Western MP 💙 (@MattWestern_) March 16, 2022

