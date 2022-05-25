News

Keir Starmer channeled Mrs Merton to take down Boris Johnson and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated May 25th, 2022

To Prime Ministers’ Questions today, which took place ahead of Boris Johnson’s statement on the Sue Gray report which had just been published.

There was one line in particular that stood out as Labour leader Keir Starmer took aim at the government’s (likely) impending U-turn on a windfall tax to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

And not only did Starmer turn the ‘Captain Hindsight’ thing on its head, he went on to channel the spirit of Mrs Merton and even people who hate PMQs (and don’t have much time for Starmer) enjoyed it.

Boom.

Never let it be said that the Labour Party doesn’t like a Mrs Merton gag.

Source Twitter @SkyNews