An especially grim finding of the Sue Gray report sent this Thick of It clip viral

News

One of the grimmest details in the Sue Gray report finally published today was the disgraceful way Downing Street staff treated cleaners and security staff simply trying to do their job.

Sue Gray criticises Downing Street's treatment of cleaners and custodians – the lowest paid staff there. "I was made aware of multiple examples of a lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff. This was unacceptable." — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 25, 2022

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine.

Wine on the walls, vomit, a fight. And cleaners – who weren’t able to see their families – regularly cleaning it all up. But yep, let’s all get on now … https://t.co/Y5Ffi1DBgz — emily m (@maitlis) May 25, 2022

You can tell a lot about a person & their upbringing by how they treat others esp cleaners, security guards, supermarket staff and waiters/waitresses. https://t.co/fSJ2jWCZer — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) May 25, 2022

Imagine being the cleaner having to scrub red wine off the walls inside No10 while banned from visiting your own family at Christmas — Evie Breese (@EvieBreese) May 25, 2022

Bullingdon Club member "appalled" by the treatment of security & cleaning staff… — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 25, 2022

The biggest tell, always, of a person/organisation: how do you treat the cleaners, the waitresses, the "little people"? https://t.co/y5y2xNYjDU — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 25, 2022

And this one in particular stood out after Armando Iannucci pointed out this striking similarity in an episode of The Thick Of It.

Except, it was funny in The Thick Of It.

From Sue Gray’s Report: The Thick of It – Ben gets angry at the cleaner https://t.co/vQdNbLtQjW via @YouTube — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) May 25, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @Aiannucci