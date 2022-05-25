News

An especially grim finding of the Sue Gray report sent this Thick of It clip viral

Poke Staff. Updated May 25th, 2022

One of the grimmest details in the Sue Gray report finally published today was the disgraceful way Downing Street staff treated cleaners and security staff simply trying to do their job.

It prompted no end of responses as you might imagine.

And this one in particular stood out after Armando Iannucci pointed out this striking similarity in an episode of The Thick Of It.

Except, it was funny in The Thick Of It.

Source Twitter @Aiannucci