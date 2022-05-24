Science

This professor’s takedown of a vaccine sceptic was simply brutal (and brutally simple)

John Plunkett. Updated May 24th, 2022

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day was a clear winner, highlighted by comedian Adam Hills over on Twitter.

It’s an exchange that was begun by Professor Peter Doherty, an immunologist, Nobel laureate and author of books including The Beginner’s Guide to Winning the Novel Prize, the Knowledge Wars and An Insider’s Plague Year.

The clues were there, weren’t they?

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Ooof.

And apparently the good Prof makes a habit of this sort of thing.

