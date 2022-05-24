This professor’s takedown of a vaccine sceptic was simply brutal (and brutally simple)

Science

Latest in an occasional series, comeback of the day was a clear winner, highlighted by comedian Adam Hills over on Twitter.

It’s an exchange that was begun by Professor Peter Doherty, an immunologist, Nobel laureate and author of books including The Beginner’s Guide to Winning the Novel Prize, the Knowledge Wars and An Insider’s Plague Year.

The clues were there, weren’t they?

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Ooof.

And apparently the good Prof makes a habit of this sort of thing.

Imagine thinking, “yep, picking a fight with a Nobel laureate today”.

The audacity. — Jac (@CultofJack) May 24, 2022

Peter Doherty cuts through, and doesn’t take shit. — Incurable Leftwing Bastard (@_SocialDemocrat) May 24, 2022

The topic is immunity, and your contestants are a Nobel Prize winning immunologist, or John from the Internet. “I’ll choose John thanks”….. And a thousand Picards do a thousand facepalms…. — Matt Quinn (@electricrabbit0) May 24, 2022

