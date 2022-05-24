Entertainment

Rosie Holt’s Tory MP defending that Boris Johnson party photo totally nails it

Poke Staff. Updated May 24th, 2022

Just as sure as night follows day, those photos of Boris Johnson with glass in hand at a Downing Street party prompted a roll call of Tory MPs – some you’d actually heard of – leaping to their leader’s defence.

But there’s no need to watch any of them because comedian Rosie Holt has distilled every one of them into this perfect parody which is now going viral on Twitter.

Totally nails it.

And we look forward to the mounting fury of the usual suspects who won’t realise it’s a joke.

If you don’t already follow @RosieisaHolt on Twitter here!

And go see her live here.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt