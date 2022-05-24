Rosie Holt’s Tory MP defending that Boris Johnson party photo totally nails it

Entertainment

Just as sure as night follows day, those photos of Boris Johnson with glass in hand at a Downing Street party prompted a roll call of Tory MPs – some you’d actually heard of – leaping to their leader’s defence.

But there’s no need to watch any of them because comedian Rosie Holt has distilled every one of them into this perfect parody which is now going viral on Twitter.

MP excuses latest No.10 photo “he didn’t realise it was a party” pic.twitter.com/7T09NFFw6M — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 24, 2022

Totally nails it.

Actually more cohesive than some of the interviews people have done defending this. Chapeau as ever. — Pelham TP (@GraeArea_) May 24, 2022

I agree. I feel for Rosie because some of the actual statements Tory spokespeople have made recently in defence of the PM have been so far fetched it’s very difficult to parody them. — Graham Giles (@GrahamGiles7) May 24, 2022

And we look forward to the mounting fury of the usual suspects who won’t realise it’s a joke.

Rosie Holt just gets better and better I am surprised Boris Johnson doesn't hire her to do his news rounds https://t.co/r4OdN1w8Zb — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) May 24, 2022

I am doing a WIP of my edfringe show at my absolutely favourite theatre, @sohotheatre on June 10th. If you can’t come to edinburgh do come as I love it there? x https://t.co/Y331ZgQNdS pic.twitter.com/nfyCO5Idh5 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) May 24, 2022

Source Twitter @RosieisaHolt