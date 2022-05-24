The look on Johnny Depp’s face listening to this psychiatrist surely speaks for us all (just this once)

Celebrity

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard $50m defamation trial must surely be coming to an end soon and it’s thrown up no end of memorable moments.

And this is definitely up there with them, a portion of the testimony provided by psychiatrist Dr. David R. Spiegel who was hired by Heard to testify against Depp in court.

And it’s not just what Spiegel has to say – well, it is – but it’s also the look on Depp’s face as he says it.

And for once – just this once – the actor surely speaks for us all.

And just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘Depp studying for his next character.’

Puzzleheaded-Bee-838 ‘It was like “What the fu- wait a minute I could use this.”

AlikA124 “Willy Wonka doesn’t matter to you?” “Do I have to answer that question, your honor?” ‘I f-cking love this. This whole trial is absurdist art.’

F_A_M_E ‘What kind of psychologist could make a determination of someone’s cognitive capabilities based on how they acted in a movie? This whole thing is completely off the wall.’

StickyDogJefferson ‘What the f-ck was that teeth licking about?!’

Jimrodthadestroyer ‘Poor judge is like “How did I get here?”

el-em-en-o

It’s not the first time Depp’s reactions have gone viral, of course.

But surely nothing will beat the moment Amber Heard’s lawyer objected to his own question.

And if you fancy a deep dive into what that psychiatrist had to say, you can watch it in full here.

Source Reddit u/VinniGreti