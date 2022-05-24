Gary Barlow asked people to caption this picture and it didn’t end well

Celebrity

Over on Twitter Gary Barlow had a challenge for his followers.

And we’re not sure what the Take That man was expecting but it’s fair to say it didn’t end well, it really didn’t end well at all.

Here are our favourite responses.

1.

"To tax avoidance!" https://t.co/0hbwI4Afne — Joe Wells (Neurodivergent Moments Podcast Out Now) (@joewellscomic) May 23, 2022

2.

3.

4.

A bold, food friendly red, with hints of tax avoidance. https://t.co/Jg7zkdblhf — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 24, 2022

5.

6.

'Is that a fucking lipstick mark?' https://t.co/ehEEaZ6nP9 — cluedont (@cluedont) May 23, 2022

7.

Could It Be Malbec https://t.co/5yjADlyqfW — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) May 23, 2022

8.