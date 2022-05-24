Celebrity

Gary Barlow asked people to caption this picture and it didn’t end well

John Plunkett. Updated May 24th, 2022

Over on Twitter Gary Barlow had a challenge for his followers.

And we’re not sure what he was expecting but it’s fair to say it didn’t end well, it really didn’t end well at all.

Here are our 19 favourite responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2