This Tory MP’s Newsnight defence of those Partygate photos got the responses it deserved

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2022

As the goverment waits for the Sue Gray inferno to ignite, they’ve had their hands full putting out smaller fires with leaked photos of Boris Johnson at one of the parties for which the Met has alreasy issued fines.

Although the conversation hadn’t died down, the photos certainly put some fuel in its rockets.

Newsnight called on Tory MPs Peter Bone and Desmond Swayne to explain the images.

This was Desmond Swayne’s hottest of hot takes.

“It was a work do.”

“It wasn’t a crime – and I don’t believe it was a party.”

That put the matter to bed and we won’t be talking about the non-story ever again. Oh, wait – no.

In the interest of fairness, there is something positive to be said for the PM in all this – sort of.

The SNP’s Peter Grant added some context.

