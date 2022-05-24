This Tory MP’s Newsnight defence of those Partygate photos got the responses it deserved

Politics

As the goverment waits for the Sue Gray inferno to ignite, they’ve had their hands full putting out smaller fires with leaked photos of Boris Johnson at one of the parties for which the Met has alreasy issued fines.

EXCL: @ITVNews has obtained pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a No10 party during lockdown in November 2020. The photos cast fresh doubt on the PM's repeated claims he was unaware of rule-breaking in No10 during the pandemic. See all images here:https://t.co/sUJiWpxqmm pic.twitter.com/iXopuPIQu7 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 23, 2022

Although the conversation hadn’t died down, the photos certainly put some fuel in its rockets.

Our greased piglet of a Prime Minister has wriggled and writhed out of every promise broken, every rule violated, every law breached. He can't wriggle out of this one. https://t.co/IPZAxdVKdc — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) May 23, 2022

Newsnight called on Tory MPs Peter Bone and Desmond Swayne to explain the images.

Peter Bone tells #Newsnight “PM was walking past, saw people gathered there and thought ‘I’d better pop in and say a few words’” – AS A DEFENCE. Anyone with real respect for the sacrifice being asked of people, would pop in say the following words: “What the fuck are you doing?” — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 23, 2022

This was Desmond Swayne’s hottest of hot takes.

"It wasn't a crime" Conservative Desmond Swayne claims the picture of Boris Johnson at a gathering with bottles of wine took place at a "work meeting"#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/fEVSVOFqNG — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 23, 2022

“It was a work do.” “It wasn’t a crime – and I don’t believe it was a party.”

That put the matter to bed and we won’t be talking about the non-story ever again. Oh, wait – no.

Tories last week: people can't work unless they're in an office.

Tories this week: office life is basically one long piss-up. https://t.co/M9kRvQSYhq — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) May 23, 2022

My mum's "leaving do" was her funeral. We weren't allowed champagne and canapés. https://t.co/LGjoyYIzL1 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 23, 2022

Harry Enfield’s new character is his best yet pic.twitter.com/2Ha0C4cEYk — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 23, 2022

Sending out our best. https://t.co/pMmiVoSbbc — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) May 24, 2022

Howling at the moon, as usual. There was no such thing as a ‘work bubble’, social events of any kind were banned, including leaving parties, and it was a crime, because people were fined by the police for being there. Otherwise absolutely spot on. Dear god.pic.twitter.com/ihmK0QrYmf — Brendan May (@bmay) May 23, 2022

"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." https://t.co/c2ZLnz2oP8 — badly-drawn bee 🐝 (@soapachu) May 24, 2022

You know you're in trouble when the only people who will defend you are Peter Bone and Desmond Swayne. #Newsnight #Partygate — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 23, 2022

It’s just glorious. It’s like there’s an actual functioning barometer for this stuff. When even Dorries and Fabricant aren’t thick enough to defend you – enter Swayne (which is where the barometer bottoms out). https://t.co/6KEcA5SQJx — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 24, 2022

I retired during lockdown after 20+ yrs working at same school. I didn't have a leaving do. My husband retired during lockdown after 14 years at his company & only had zoom leaving do. Such events weren't allowed under the rules at the time @DesmondSwayne @PeterBoneUK #Newsnight — Liz Gibson 💙 🇺🇦 (@Lizzoom) May 23, 2022

The order of support for a failed prime minister whose been well and truly busted lying to the House of Commons and the electorate: Nadine Dorries (crank) Peter Bone (stupid c-word) Desmond Swayne (rabid berk) Paul Gascoigne – with a four pack of beer and a dressing gown pic.twitter.com/hwuBQZHSqq — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) May 23, 2022

But the problem, Mr Swayne, is that the Met DID view that gathering as illegal and DID impose fines associated with that event.pic.twitter.com/1615BQczxw — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 23, 2022

In the interest of fairness, there is something positive to be said for the PM in all this – sort of.

Say what you like about Johnson, his ability to persuade his minions to sacrifice every last shred of integrity in his interest is something to behold. https://t.co/bjX9LAqkdG — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 24, 2022

The SNP’s Peter Grant added some context.

To put Desmond Swayne’s new found liberal approach to law enforcement into context, in the half hour before @BBCNewsnight went on the air he voted twice to make it a crime to be too noisy when exercising your civic right to protest. https://t.co/1sWcrRCt0P — Peter Grant MP (@PeterGrantMP) May 23, 2022

