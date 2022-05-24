The Daily Mail’s front page might as well say “Look – a squirrel!” – 16 headline-grabbing takedowns

News

Until the publication of the Sue Gray report, the political hot topic is most definitely the photos of Boris Johnson at a lockdown party, obtained by ITV News.

EXCL: @ITVNews has obtained pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a No10 party during lockdown in November 2020. The photos cast fresh doubt on the PM's repeated claims he was unaware of rule-breaking in No10 during the pandemic. See all images here:https://t.co/sUJiWpxqmm pic.twitter.com/iXopuPIQu7 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 23, 2022

Unsurprisingly, it dominated the front pages.

The Times

The i

The Mirror

The Daily Record

Tuesday’s Daily RECORD: “It’s My Party And I’ll Lie If I Want To” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o5OyLJcVpt — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022

There was one outlier …

The Mail

This is what people had to say about the glaring omission.

1.

at last they’ve lost interest in lockdown parties 🧐 pic.twitter.com/col9ZBCfNB — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 23, 2022

2.

spot the difference pic.twitter.com/JQAmW7fMFI — katie spalding (@supermathskid) May 23, 2022

3.

Another shameful abnegation of any sense of journalistic duty, obviously. But keeping Johnson off the front page – and trying to somehow blame it all on Cummings on page 5 – speaks to a deep psychological need to avoid observable reality. The alternative would be mental collapse. pic.twitter.com/Zo6gbVzV7s — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 24, 2022

4.

“…it emerged last night” Something else emerged last night, too. However, the Daily Mail is not a *news*paper so has no interest in national news it doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/DjJQ5ePKL2 — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 23, 2022

5.

Daily Mail newspaper main front page headline 28-30 April: Beergate

4 May: Beergate

5 May: Attack on leftwing lawyers

7,9,10 May: Beergate

18 May: Attack on Bank of England

20 May: Partygate investigation waste of time & money

23 May: Attack on Sue Gray

24 May: Rail strikes? — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) May 24, 2022

6.

To be fair to the Mail it’s not like everyone else splashed it…oh wait pic.twitter.com/TetN90VT8y — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) May 23, 2022

7.

There is only one news story worthy of the front page tomorrow- “UNIONS MAY CAUSE PROBLEMS” pic.twitter.com/ZK0fOWYHvN — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) May 23, 2022

8.