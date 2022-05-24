The Daily Mail’s front page might as well say “Look – a squirrel!” – 16 headline-grabbing takedowns
Until the publication of the Sue Gray report, the political hot topic is most definitely the photos of Boris Johnson at a lockdown party, obtained by ITV News.
EXCL: @ITVNews has obtained pictures of Boris Johnson drinking at a No10 party during lockdown in November 2020.
The photos cast fresh doubt on the PM's repeated claims he was unaware of rule-breaking in No10 during the pandemic.
See all images here:https://t.co/sUJiWpxqmm pic.twitter.com/iXopuPIQu7
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) May 23, 2022
Unsurprisingly, it dominated the front pages.
The Times
Tuesday’s TIMES: “Partying PM ‘misled Commons’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oLfkI7IORM
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022
The i
Tuesday's front page: Lockdown party photos hit PM#TomorrowsPapersToday
Latest from @ChaplainChloe @HugoGye @RichardVaughan1: https://t.co/nX5RAljZt0 pic.twitter.com/nf99VqM9aE
— i newspaper (@theipaper) May 23, 2022
The Mirror
Tuesday’s Daily MIRROR: “How did he get away with THIS?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MSJgRRvDVk
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022
The Daily Record
Tuesday’s Daily RECORD: “It’s My Party And I’ll Lie If I Want To” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o5OyLJcVpt
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022
There was one outlier …
The Mail
Tuesday’s Daily MAIL: “Rail Strike Could Cause Blackouts” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j0Q0MP7S3l
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2022
This is what people had to say about the glaring omission.
1.
at last they’ve lost interest in lockdown parties 🧐 pic.twitter.com/col9ZBCfNB
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) May 23, 2022
2.
spot the difference pic.twitter.com/JQAmW7fMFI
— katie spalding (@supermathskid) May 23, 2022
3.
Another shameful abnegation of any sense of journalistic duty, obviously. But keeping Johnson off the front page – and trying to somehow blame it all on Cummings on page 5 – speaks to a deep psychological need to avoid observable reality. The alternative would be mental collapse. pic.twitter.com/Zo6gbVzV7s
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) May 24, 2022
4.
“…it emerged last night”
Something else emerged last night, too.
However, the Daily Mail is not a *news*paper so has no interest in national news it doesn’t like. pic.twitter.com/DjJQ5ePKL2
— Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) May 23, 2022
5.
Daily Mail newspaper main front page headline
28-30 April: Beergate
4 May: Beergate
5 May: Attack on leftwing lawyers
7,9,10 May: Beergate
18 May: Attack on Bank of England
20 May: Partygate investigation waste of time & money
23 May: Attack on Sue Gray
24 May: Rail strikes?
— Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) May 24, 2022
6.
To be fair to the Mail it’s not like everyone else splashed it…oh wait pic.twitter.com/TetN90VT8y
— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) May 23, 2022
7.
There is only one news story worthy of the front page tomorrow- “UNIONS MAY CAUSE PROBLEMS” pic.twitter.com/ZK0fOWYHvN
— John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) May 23, 2022
8.
Amazing, they just ignored it entirely pic.twitter.com/g2KWQPzrFL
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 23, 2022