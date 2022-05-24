Voodoo the cat has gone viral after his party trick saved the day by a whisker
TikToker Bailey Rubal has gone viral after sharing the unlikely way she got back into her flat after locking herself out. It’s seriously impressive.
@baileyrubal WHY IS HE SO SMART. His little noises🥺 #fyp #austin #atx #apartment #catsoftiktok #ut #fy #texascheck ♬ original sound – Bailey Rubal
No wonder he’s called Voodoo – because that was just magic. If she hadn’t filmed it, we’d have had trouble believing it.
The TikTok has almost 10 million views, more than two million likes – and a whole load of comments.
Did anyone see a flatmate?
Bailey shared a clip that includes Voodoo’s party trick from the other side of the door.
@baileyrubal Reply to @toofaced VOODOO REVEAL! What’s y’all’s favorite nickname? 😂#greenscreen #fyp #cattok #austin #atx ♬ original sound – Bailey Rubal
Purrfect!
