Voodoo the cat has gone viral after his party trick saved the day by a whisker

Animals

TikToker Bailey Rubal has gone viral after sharing the unlikely way she got back into her flat after locking herself out. It’s seriously impressive.

No wonder he’s called Voodoo – because that was just magic. If she hadn’t filmed it, we’d have had trouble believing it.

The TikTok has almost 10 million views, more than two million likes – and a whole load of comments.

Did anyone see a flatmate?

Bailey shared a clip that includes Voodoo’s party trick from the other side of the door.

Purrfect!

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

This cat playing on a tablet is just the escape from everything else we needed right now

Source Bailey Rubal Image Screengrab, Screengrab