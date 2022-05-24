Videos

A BBC trainee accidentally took over the BBC News ticker and it’s today’s funniest thing

John Plunkett. Updated May 24th, 2022

BBC News went wildly viral today but not for reasons it would have wanted after a BBC trainee learning how to work the channel’s news ticker accidentally took it over for real.

And this happened, shared by @scottygb over on Twitter (keep your eye on the bottom of the screen, for obvious reasons).

Simply fabulous!

The BBC later apologised for the mishap which immediately entered the BBC News channel hall of fame, right up there with Simon McCoy and that ream of A4 paper.

Our only hope is that the trainee didn’t get into too much trouble. It could have been a lot worse, right?

Source Twitter @scottygb