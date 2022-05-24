A BBC trainee accidentally took over the BBC News ticker and it’s today’s funniest thing

Videos

BBC News went wildly viral today but not for reasons it would have wanted after a BBC trainee learning how to work the channel’s news ticker accidentally took it over for real.

And this happened, shared by @scottygb over on Twitter (keep your eye on the bottom of the screen, for obvious reasons).

Errrr… what is going on with the BBC News ticker? pic.twitter.com/fofbiGyMfs — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

Simply fabulous!

For a few moments this morning the BBC News ticker said the words “Manchester United are rubbish.” pic.twitter.com/wb0CGcYYS9 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

The BBC later apologised for the mishap which immediately entered the BBC News channel hall of fame, right up there with Simon McCoy and that ream of A4 paper.

UPDATE: BBC News have apologised. They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

Our only hope is that the trainee didn’t get into too much trouble. It could have been a lot worse, right?

And people say the BBC don't present factual news anymore. — Gene McGurk (@magawk) May 24, 2022

The rain one is definitely true — Claire Wileman (@ClaireWileman) May 24, 2022

For all things telly follow @scottygb on Twitter here!

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @scottygb