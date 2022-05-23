‘We made a list of all possible novel plots and it has kind of ruined reading for me’

Life

Over on Twitter journalist and author Imogen West-Knights shared a list of ‘all possible novel plots’ which she made with a friend and it’s gone viral because it’s so relatable and all-encompassing.

And very funny.

my little while ago friend and i made a list of all possible novel plots and it has kind of ruined reading for me. enjoy x pic.twitter.com/hJV7jpHhcX — Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) May 23, 2022

This is all extremely true and I've done 2,5,11,13,25,27 and probably several others 🤣 https://t.co/NCtzZTIMog — Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) May 23, 2022

4 and 11 surely count for 90% of fiction https://t.co/EBQw5juOxH — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) May 23, 2022

thinking i'll write one with a 3/9/10/18/23 mix https://t.co/I2dKwdv24e — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 23, 2022

Tag your taste in literature I’m a 23/29 https://t.co/FntyyZY567 — Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) May 23, 2022

ATTENTION: From now on I will be requiring all fiction submissions to declare in the subject line what number(s) they are [this is a joke you do not actually have to do this] […but also FYI if your book is #10, please note I'm not the right agent for it] https://t.co/XzCu7WlP19 — Dara Kaye (@DaraKaye) May 23, 2022

genius but missing my all time favorite which is: “I don’t QUITE fit in with these sinister, hot rich people” https://t.co/6Y5QuCyfmc — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) May 23, 2022

Not sure there will ever be a better book-related tweet. https://t.co/dM7ELAx6WD — Mark Medley (@itsmarkmedley) May 23, 2022

Incredible but I do think it's missing "i had a weird weekend" https://t.co/iWenCa4f7g — Erin Somers (@SomersErin) May 23, 2022

I love 'climate crisis and i am a parent???' https://t.co/EaX9PuIQEp — Kishani Widyaratna (@KishWidyaratna) May 23, 2022

Here it is, the best thing that’s ever happened to me! My first novel, Deep Down, will be published by Little, Brown in spring 2023 😭 pic.twitter.com/2T2XZkbQGg — Imogen West-Knights (@ImogenWK) June 22, 2021

