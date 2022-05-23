News

This Sky News presenter’s fury at Labour’s election win in Australia is unintentionally hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2022

Labour won the general election in Australia and it’s fair to say Sky News isn’t taking it well, they really aren’t taking it well at all.

Anthony Albanese is the country’s new prime minister, ousting Scott Morrison who has since resigned as leader of the Liberal party.

And if you’re wondering just how disappointed Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News was at the prospect of a Labour government, just have a listen to this.

It’s 90 seconds of Sky News commentator Rowan Dean and it’s quite the listen.

The clip went viral after it was shared by another former Australian PM, Kevin Rudd. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @MrKRudd