This Sky News presenter’s fury at Labour’s election win in Australia is unintentionally hilarious

Labour won the general election in Australia and it’s fair to say Sky News isn’t taking it well, they really aren’t taking it well at all.

Anthony Albanese is the country’s new prime minister, ousting Scott Morrison who has since resigned as leader of the Liberal party.

And if you’re wondering just how disappointed Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News was at the prospect of a Labour government, just have a listen to this.

It’s 90 seconds of Sky News commentator Rowan Dean and it’s quite the listen.

After their company-wide campaign to prevent the election of a Labor Govt, the Murdoch monopoly isn’t taking it well. Just take a look at Murdoch’s positioning for the next 3 years. pic.twitter.com/33Y8mvN5pB — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) May 22, 2022

The clip went viral after it was shared by another former Australian PM, Kevin Rudd. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

It’s fabulous ! Undies knotting ever tighter as he rants and rails about the bed wetters, The Talking Pikelet blows a fuse. I could watch it all night. pic.twitter.com/mK3DQpF1eW — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) May 22, 2022

Monty Python have reunited https://t.co/gMFNw55FpW — Grace Tame (@TamePunk) May 22, 2022

Murdoch really not taking the fact they don’t influence Aussie politics anymore as much as they want well? — Patrick Malone 🤎💛 (@pattymalone2000) May 22, 2022

At 0:34 old Curly claims to believe in instant karma which isn't really true because if instant karma was truly a thing, a semi-trailer would have driven through the studio right about that point. https://t.co/98k6q4xSiM — Ronni Salt (@RonniSalt) May 22, 2022

Inject this into my veins https://t.co/3gepPM9LfG — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) May 22, 2022

Think he’s just blown a headgasket.😆🤪 — 🕺 Tee (@asz_tee) May 22, 2022

Murdoch’s Australian TV news channel has gone completely batshit mental over the country electing a saner government, it’s lovely to see. #MondayMotivation #AusVotes2022 pic.twitter.com/GIfUTCjon5 — Brendan May (@bmay) May 23, 2022

People who use the term “bedwetter” always end up on camera wetting the bed. https://t.co/bK5VWChN9e — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) May 22, 2022

I loved the bit about “despite every warning we gave you…” The Empire is displeased #MurdochRoyalCommission — Nikos (@nikt50) May 22, 2022

Under-estimating the average Australian’s intelligence – and ability to make an informed decision – is a professional sport for this mob pic.twitter.com/pfUnFa2uge — Blake Johnson (@BlakeJohnson) May 22, 2022

Source Twitter @MrKRudd