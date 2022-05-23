News

This Russian diplomat’s takedown of Vladimir Putin over Ukraine is an extraordinary and important read

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2022

A Russian diplomat has just gone viral with his condemnation of Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine and it’s a quite incredible read.

Boris Bondarev resigned as head of the Russian mission at the United Nations in Geneva and used his resignation letter to say this.

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

And just a few of the things people were saying about it on Twitter.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @HillelNeuer