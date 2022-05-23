This facepalm hall of famer is making people laugh all over again

Life

This all-time great facepalm moment has gone viral on Reddit and even if it’s the first time you’ve seen it, you’re in for a treat.

Not only is it very funny, it also makes us feel so much better about the times we do this sort of thing.

It was posted by Liczio over on Reddit who said: ‘Mom didn’t get the memo.’

Boom.

And our favourite things people said about it …

‘It’s been a year since I first saw this and time to time I would remember this and giggle to myself.’

Exact_Source760 “That felt weird :)” makes me laugh every time these pics pop up again.’

pinsleric ‘It’s just so wholesome. Who doesn’t love an innocent clueless mom.’

astronomnomnomy ‘Funny, but I doubt it’s real.’

YellowOnline ‘There are definitely people dumb enough to do this.’

TheConspicuousGuy ‘Going back to like 2014 – my lovely but extremely tech illiterate mother in law went with my wife to my daughters first mommy and me swimming lesson and was tasked with taking photos with my wife’s iPhone. ‘The camera had somehow gone to selfie mode and she had no idea how to switch it so we wound up with about 50 photos of my mother in law’s increasing disappointed/angry face. ‘Google photos then turned it into a gif and was the best thing I ever saw.’

Boring_username_21

Source Reddit u/Liczio