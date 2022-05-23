This dog’s attempt to be a good hunter is very funny and totally adorable

If you watch only one funny dog video today, then make it this one, a dog’s ‘attempt to be a good hunter’ which is very funny and totally adorable.

Awww.

‘That’s a good decoy and a good dog!’

T_BagginsEsq

‘I had a bird dog who would point at lots of things.

‘One time he was pointing at a random leaf that had blown into the yard and stopped. So I pointed my finger at it and said BANG!, and then my dog went about his business.

‘That carried on for the rest of his life and it was hysterical each and every time. Good memories.’

keilwerth

‘A successful attempt as it was not hunting but pointing. Good boy did a good job.’

GDPintrud3r

‘It’s a pointer dog doing exactly what it’s trained for.’

LoGUN_556