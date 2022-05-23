This dog is so proud of scoring a goal it made everyone’s day better
Here’s a 9-second ‘small victory’ that made everyone’s day better.
The look on the dog’s face!
‘THAT is a one good boy.’
shake856
‘Best thing I’ve seen today. Thanks 😊’
stridentlayout_83
‘I LOVE how he immediately goes to the camera for validation of his achievement.’
lolife42O
‘Quit lying, you giving that puppy snacks for that slapshot… snackshot.’
FazedLaser
‘He should DEFINITELY get a treat for that trick! And another for his smile too …’
Longjumping_Pin6702
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Source Reddit u/asianj1m