The fourth chick learning the lessons of the first three is a painfully funny watch

The video of these four goslings (we think) has just gone viral on the corner of Reddit called ‘animals being derps’.

But it turns out only three of them are derps, the fourth one learning the lesson of the previous three.

‘The last one wasn’t going to make the same mistake,’ said Redditor zshort7272.

And just three of the things people said about it.

‘Out of all those goslings that one is definitely going the farthest in life. Be careful folks, he may be president one day. ‘Honk.’

basssmacabre ‘This is a demonstration that the intelligence of a group is the square root of the number of people in it. When it got to 1 duck it actually started thinking about a solution.’

Pearse_Borty ‘Duck this, I’m using the stairs.’

Source Reddit u/zshort7272