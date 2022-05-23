The Daily Mail’s comical ‘supermarket staples’ were too much even for the Bootstrap Cook

Pics

As households get to grips with the escalating cost of living crisis, with estimates that families with two children face a £400 increase in monthly expenses, the Daily Mail had some good news for us.

Well, good news of a sort, highlighted by author @JimMFelton over on Twitter.

Necking pint after pint of sweet chilli sauce to beat the cost of living crisis pic.twitter.com/MyKWw9ffNK — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 22, 2022

Just in case that’s tricky to read (or you can’t believe your eyes and simply need to see it again).

And it prompted some very funny (and outraged) replies …

Combining them together to great the ultimate lunch/reason your coworkers hate you — LIVE NOW TWITCH.TV/ (@_Papaglitch_) May 22, 2022

Daily Mail goes peak Partridge …. Nice. pic.twitter.com/m9Qt44bnC9 — Mick Coffey (@MickCoffey2) May 22, 2022

Staple diet of sprinkles — Monkey Head (@monkeyhead78) May 22, 2022

I want to be in the room when they workshopped the story. "Is 0.8 enough of a saving?!" "Of course! That's the heart of the article!" (Many cigarettes and coffees later) "…sprinkles are not a staple." "FOR THE LAST TIME. THE SPRINKLES STAY!!" — Chris Washington (@c_washington) May 22, 2022

The air freshener is good news because of the mackerel based diet — Matt Severn (@Matt_Severn) May 22, 2022

A new version of ‘Ready Steady Cook’ where people on low wages bring in bags of what they can afford from the shops and celebrity chefs try to make a gourmet meal out of mackerel, crispbreads and chilli sauce might be on its way? — Vivienne (@Vdweller) May 22, 2022

"They say they're starving, but they haven't even tried cooking Mackerel in sweet chilli sauce and sprinkles for every meal"- Lee Anderson MP, probably — Richard Cubitt (@richardrcubitt) May 22, 2022

And then someone looped in Jack Monroe – the @BootstrapCook – who knows a thing or two about cooking on a budget.

Fantastic, not sure even @BootstrapCook could make this into a nutritious meal — Kit (@whatkitdidnext) May 23, 2022

And it rather escalated from there.

I’ve been tempted, but suspect mackerel and sprinkles is a step too far even for me. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) May 23, 2022

I’m game — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 23, 2022

And then wash it down with milk coke, you absolute animal. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) May 23, 2022

FGS my ADHD brain has been trying to ignore everyone tagging me in this for days and now it’s going ‘well you DO do a sugar and spice fried fish that’s rather good……and sprinkles ARE literally sugar…’ no no no no NO NO NO — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) May 23, 2022

[chanting] sprinkle fish, sprinkle fish, sprinkle fish — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 23, 2022

STOP IT IT’S LIKE AN EARWORM BUT INSTEAD OF BEING THE PROCLAIMERS IT’S AN ELEVATOR PITCH FOR A TRULY TERRIBLE IDEA. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) May 23, 2022

and I would sprinkle 500 fish and I would sprinkle 500 more — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 23, 2022

Well now I have four alternating Sprinkle Fish Song earworms thanks to our excellent readers, any more for any more and we can do a charity album — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) May 23, 2022

To be continued. Probably. Over at @BootstrapCook on Twitter here or @JimMFelton over here.

Source Twitter @BootstrapCook