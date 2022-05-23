This Swedish barbershop’s hair-raising cut has gone wildly viral

Weird World

The stylists at the Sharper of Sweden barber shops cater for clients who aren’t afraid to make a bold statement.

One that’s about as bold as it gets has gone viral because – how can we say this nicely? – while there’s no denying the skill of the stylist, it’s not a universally admired look.

We very strongly believe that people should wear whatever makes them feel good – as long as it’s legal – but TikTok users had some harsh and funny comments that were just too good not to share.

I believe it’s called the “not allowed within 100 yards of a school” cut 😅

Cameron Campbell

My uncle found one of those in the back yard and had to put some traps down!

Allison Cornwell

The guy probably walked in and said “my hair needs cutting badly”.

Barry Whitley

Bro clicked random on character settings.

Kieran Thompson

What in the Tiger King?!

Jen

The radical ‘do’ came in for even more stick when it made its way to Twitter.

Give me the 'Slade'

'Slade?'

'Yeah the band'

'Which member?'

'oh all of them mate' https://t.co/y8htMzTCJ7 — Rick (@MrMutantes) May 22, 2022

“ what you up to today sir ?” “ pillaging villages “ https://t.co/Efa2rlzIJA — Ginge (@DeanoB24) May 21, 2022

If you weren’t happy with that hairstyle, there’s always this …

