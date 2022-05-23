The LA Kings ice hockey club had a stone-cold takedown of a bible-quoting homophobe

Popular

Los Angeles ice hockey team, the LA Kings, marked the recent International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia by showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community with some images from their Pride Night – complete with a kit upgrade.

Even the hockey sticks bore the rainbow flag.

They posted the images to Facebook with a simple message.

Hate has no place in hockey.

Their post received a lot of positive feedback, including these comments.

This is the best Kings jersey I’ve ever seen. Respectfully.

Bryan Cantero

Thanks LA Kings for having pride night! It means a lot to me and I’m sure so many other people in the lgbtq community. 🧡 also that jersey is 🔥🔥🔥

Sarah Allen

I love this ❤ proud to be who I want to be! Love is love, it never ends 🏳️‍🌈

Adam Fowler

Hockey fan Rhett Bise was a bit worried about the message.

Oh thank God you’re talking about pride. When you said “hate has no place in hockey,” I thought you were doing away with the fights. Almost had a heart attack!

TallulahBelle Peacocke had a very different observation.

I love this time of year, all the homophobes just out themselves in such public ways.

They weren’t wrong, as other comments included these small-minded takes –

“Just play the frigging game! I’m out!” “What happened to just playing a game and leaving all the PC stuff outside the rink, it’s a sport that people go to enjoy for 3 hours to escape, is nothing sacred?” “Everything in the world….including sports, has to…”send a message”…..of “wokeness”….I’m sick of it.” “Indoctrination has no place in hockey either, yet here we are.”

A Kings fan named Nathan played the ‘I’m not a bigot …but’ card – and he brought bible references.

Sorry as a Christian I don’t hate them at all, I just can’t follow down that road according to Romans chapter 1 vs 26-32 in scripture. Not being able to follow someone down a path I can’t go isn’t hating them. Actually you pushing it on us knowing we can’t follow is what I think is wrong here. The rainbow in the Bible is about God and Noah. To us Believers it’s all it will ever mean….

His comments drew a whole raft of clapbacks.

No one’s asking you to do anything but be a decent human being, and it isn’t as hard as you’re making it.

Jill Enn

Love your neighbor… even if they don’t do what you like… isn’t that what that guy Jesus said?

Ryan Stanley

Fairly certain Jesus is talking about folks like you as sinners. The ones not loving thy neighbour.

Matt Thompson

But the reply from the LA Kings really hit the back of the net.

Romans was written in 57 AD when girls could be married at age 12. They hadn’t even invented books yet. If you had a baby back then and couldn’t afford it, you could leave it in the street for someone else to take. Are you aligned with those views as well?

Funnily enough, at the time of writing, Nathan hadn’t thought of a comeback.

