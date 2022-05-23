The only 5 responses you need to George Osborne saying he’d send poorer families a cheque in the post

Politics

George Osborne, one of the main architects of – and subsequent cheerleaders for – austerity in the UK has caused faces and palms to meet, with a comment he made in an interview with Andrew Neil on Sunday.

@GeorgeOsborne: "I would send households on low incomes and middle incomes a cheque in the post" #AndrewNeilShow pic.twitter.com/v2PGwPpHLW — Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 22, 2022

Although he didn’t specify a figure for these cheques, Osborne claimed it would be the best short-term response to the problems faced by lower and middle-income households.

There was a healthy dose of side-eye in people’s reactions – but these five covered it perfectly.

1.

If only the man had had a chance to be Chancellor during an economic crisis https://t.co/ihHt9qgIU2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 22, 2022

2.

this is like that bit in The Crucible when the witchfinder denounces his own court https://t.co/23lwaLpXBe — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) May 22, 2022

3.

This is a clever headline as it doesn't say that the cheque would be for -£5 so they'd end up owning him money. https://t.co/CbhMK9bWCv — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 22, 2022

4.

5.

HappyToast spotted another huge problem with the former chancellor’s plan.

A cheque? finger on the pulse of finance as ever — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 22, 2022

