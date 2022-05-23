Whoever followed this cake delivery instruction gets zero brownie points

Life

It’s understandable when people get annoyed with companies that don’t follow delivery instructions, but one man had the misfortune of ordering from a company that followed his instructions too well, if anything.

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

Kapil told Times of India that the cake actually turned out to be egg-free. It didn’t get wasted, though.

“My wife covered the message with some pumpkin seeds and chocolates and we did cut the same cake. Now everyone wants to have it.”

The funny misunderstanding went down almost as well as the cake.

The funniest thing you will see today. https://t.co/SVQEHQcI5x — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 20, 2022

Very helpful if you’re planning on having vegans over https://t.co/7POmUhjibU — Influencer Pronouncing Chile as Chilly (@KrillTusk) May 21, 2022

Some people shared similar mishaps.

-What do you want us to write on the cake?

-Nothing.

👇 pic.twitter.com/bZf3uUYlLu — Pavitra 🍁 (@tum_pukar_lo) May 20, 2022

Meanwhile in Hyd, instructions taken quite literally…

instructed to add hearts (symbol) beside the name.. 😂😂😂😂 PS not my birthday today! https://t.co/QG0ljc8kSw pic.twitter.com/vweU9EOMoP — Krupa Raghunathan (she/her) (@asmani_inqalab) May 22, 2022

The company in question – delivery service Swiggy – not their first offence.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

Source Kapil Wasnik H/T Times of India Image Kapil Wasnik, Screengrab