Whoever followed this cake delivery instruction gets zero brownie points

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2022

It’s understandable when people get annoyed with companies that don’t follow delivery instructions, but one man had the misfortune of ordering from a company that followed his instructions too well, if anything.

Kapil told Times of India that the cake actually turned out to be egg-free. It didn’t get wasted, though.

“My wife covered the message with some pumpkin seeds and chocolates and we did cut the same cake. Now everyone wants to have it.”

The funny misunderstanding went down almost as well as the cake.

Some people shared similar mishaps.

The company in question – delivery service Swiggy – not their first offence.

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

