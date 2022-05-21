This dog bearly makes it and it’s the most jaw-dropping 6 seconds you’ll watch today
Wait for it, wait for it …
Not sure what we were expecting but it definitely wasn’t that. And it was a huge sigh of relief all round.
‘He would have ripped poor pooch to shreds :(‘
zarplay
‘Dog: Carol shut the door!
‘Carol: Did you just tal-
‘Dog: I SAID SHUT THE FUCKING DOOR.’
pinoyboyftw
‘My Mfing dog would be too dumb to get inside.’
DEATH_O_NATOR
‘He would try to play with the bear. Unless its a broom or thunder, my dog knows no fear.’
drunkcowofdeath
To conclude …
‘Bearly made it.’
Klotzster
WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook
Source Reddit u/ChrisPChicken04