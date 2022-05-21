This dog bearly makes it and it’s the most jaw-dropping 6 seconds you’ll watch today

Animals

Wait for it, wait for it …

Not sure what we were expecting but it definitely wasn’t that. And it was a huge sigh of relief all round.

‘He would have ripped poor pooch to shreds :(‘

zarplay ‘Dog: Carol shut the door! ‘Carol: Did you just tal- ‘Dog: I SAID SHUT THE FUCKING DOOR.’

pinoyboyftw ‘My Mfing dog would be too dumb to get inside.’

DEATH_O_NATOR ‘He would try to play with the bear. Unless its a broom or thunder, my dog knows no fear.’

drunkcowofdeath

To conclude …

‘Bearly made it.’

Klotzster

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/ChrisPChicken04