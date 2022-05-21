Animals

This dog bearly makes it and it’s the most jaw-dropping 6 seconds you’ll watch today

Poke Staff. Updated May 21st, 2022

Wait for it, wait for it …

Not sure what we were expecting but it definitely wasn’t that. And it was a huge sigh of relief all round.

‘He would have ripped poor pooch to shreds :(‘
zarplay

‘Dog: Carol shut the door!

‘Carol: Did you just tal-

‘Dog: I SAID SHUT THE FUCKING DOOR.’
pinoyboyftw

‘My Mfing dog would be too dumb to get inside.’
DEATH_O_NATOR

‘He would try to play with the bear. Unless its a broom or thunder, my dog knows no fear.’
drunkcowofdeath

To conclude …

‘Bearly made it.’
Klotzster

Source Reddit u/ChrisPChicken04