These 1950s ‘tips to look after your husband’ are quite the read

These ‘tips to look after your husband’ taken from a 1950 home economics book have just gone viral on Reddit and they are quite the read.

And just in case that’s tricky to read (it’s very probably tricky to read …)

1. Have dinner ready

‘Plan ahead, even the night before, to have a delicious meal on time. This is a way of letting him know that you have been thinking about him and are concerned about his needs. Most men are hungry when they come home and the prospect of a good meal are part of the warm welcome needed.’

2. Prepare yourself

‘Take 15 minutes to rest so you will be refreshed when he arrives. Touch up your make-up, put a ribbon in your hair and be fresh looking. He has just been with a lot of work-weary people. Be a little gay and a little more interesting. His boring day may need a lift.’

3. Clear away the clutter

‘Make one last trip through the main part of the house just before your husband arrives, gathering up school books, toys, paper etc. Then run a dust cloth over the tables. Your husband will feel he has reached a haven of rest and order, and it will give you a lift too.’

4. Prepare the children

‘Take a few minutes to wash the children’s hands and faces (if they are small), comb their hair, and if necessary, change their clothes. They are little treasures and he would like to see them playing the part.’

5. Minimise all noise

‘At the time of his arrival, eliminate all noise of washer, dryer, dishwasher or vacuum. Try to encourage the children to be quiet. Be happy to see him. Greet him with a warm smile and be glad to see him.’

6. Some dont’s

‘Don’t greet him with problems or complaints. Don’t complain if he’s late for dinner. Count this as minor compared with what he might have gone through that day.’

7. Make him comfortable

‘Have him lean back in a comfortable chair or suggest he lie down in the bedroom. Have a cool or warm drink ready for him. Arrange his pillow and offer to take off his shoes. Speak in a low, soft, soothing and pleasant voice. Allow him to relax and unwind.’

8. Listen to him

‘You may have a lot of things to tell him, but the moment of his arrival is not the time. Let him talk first.’

9. Make the evening his

‘Never complain if he does not take you out to dinner or to other places of entertainment. Instead, try to understand his world of strain and pressure, his need to come home and relax.’

Feels every one of its 72 years ago.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I gave this to my wife and she loves it. I have my own bedroom now.’

Separate-Owl369 ‘Put different outfits on your kids so he will relax and enjoy his well deserved dinner.’

VictoriaLivia ‘Don’t greet him with problems or complaints’ is my personal favorite lol.’

Cannabis_Sir

Not everyone was running for the hills, though.

‘This is not bad advice for men and women alike. Make the home a pleasant safe haven to return to. Everyone needs that. Yes yes, this was written for a different time and could use an update, but the main idea is good.’

theeternalmort ‘Exactly. I’ve been married 12 years and try to do a lot of similar stuff for my wife since she’s the one paying the majority of the bills right now while I start my own business. I take care of a lot of the house stuff because I make my own schedule. Marriage is a 50/50 thing where you shouldn’t feel you need to measure your partner’s 50.’

forgivemyrebellion

