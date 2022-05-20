This Tucker Carlson supercut from a single episode is both hilarious and mildly terrifying

Videos

We don’t watch a lot (any) of Tucker Carlson, but fortunately for us there are people around who can help us fill in the gaps.

And this supercut – by all accounts from a single episode of Carlson’s Fox News show – is quite the watch. It’s just gone viral on Twitter because, well, best have a look for yourself.

tonight's show just proves my theory that tucker carlson has completely lost his fucking mind pic.twitter.com/AJ6453HMum — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) May 19, 2022

One question for our American friends – is every episode like this?

I wanna be very clear: this is just from tonight — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) May 19, 2022

As @StephenKing would say (write) “I think this boy’s cheese done slid off his cracker.” https://t.co/yysGnPLX5g — Liz (@lizzard1278) May 19, 2022

that laugh is so cringe — 🧑🏻👩🏻🧑🏻📷 📺 And Now This… (@hcesd) May 19, 2022

dude thinks he is hilarious — Nobleturtl (@Noble_Turtle) May 19, 2022

Dude would rather radicalize millions than see a therapist https://t.co/7g0buYTjHu — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) May 19, 2022

The supercut was shared by @abughazalehkat who says: ‘I watch Tucker Carlson so you don’t have to.’ Follow them on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @abughazalehkat