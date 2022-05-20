Videos

This Tucker Carlson supercut from a single episode is both hilarious and mildly terrifying

Poke Staff. Updated May 20th, 2022

We don’t watch a lot (any) of Tucker Carlson, but fortunately for us there are people around who can help us fill in the gaps.

And this supercut – by all accounts from a single episode of Carlson’s Fox News show – is quite the watch. It’s just gone viral on Twitter because, well, best have a look for yourself.

One question for our American friends – is every episode like this?

The supercut was shared by @abughazalehkat who says: ‘I watch Tucker Carlson so you don’t have to.’ Follow them on Twitter here!

