This news report about an alligator in a Belfast pub in 1988 is the most extraordinary thing you’ll watch today

Poke Staff. Updated May 20th, 2022

This presumably wouldn’t happen today and – at the risk of sticking our neck out – it probably shouldn’t have happened back then.

It’s the most extraordinary tale of a man who ended up with an alligator and his wife wasn’t too happy about it, so he gave it to his local pub.

It’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was posted by @documentbelfast over on TikTok and we’re not exaggerating when we say … it’s quite the watch.

So much to enjoy (and be horrified by) in 59 seconds flat.

Lots more of this sort of thing over at @documentbelfast on TikTok.

Source TikTok @documentbelfast Twitter @joelneill