This news report about an alligator in a Belfast pub in 1988 is the most extraordinary thing you’ll watch today

This presumably wouldn’t happen today and – at the risk of sticking our neck out – it probably shouldn’t have happened back then.

It’s the most extraordinary tale of a man who ended up with an alligator and his wife wasn’t too happy about it, so he gave it to his local pub.

It’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was posted by @documentbelfast over on TikTok and we’re not exaggerating when we say … it’s quite the watch.

DEMENTED video from 1988 of a Belfast man who acquired an alligator, got a tellin’ from the wife, then offered it to his local pub who decided to keep it in a tank behind the bar. I was near sick laughing at how this ends. They don’t make absolute headers the way they used to. pic.twitter.com/FQn1yDn58p — Joel Neill (@joelneill) May 19, 2022

So much to enjoy (and be horrified by) in 59 seconds flat.

shout out to the wife who is absolutely done with this shit https://t.co/1Ls11v96KJ — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) May 20, 2022

Top tier mooncat, credit to the barman as well who says ‘Aye, I’ll take your alligator’. — Oisín Ó Murchú (@OisinOMurchu) May 19, 2022

Greatest *ever* ending to a TV news report https://t.co/i8uh0PPExq — Alex Partridge (@alexpartridge87) May 20, 2022

Just the most 80s thought processes going on here.

“You know who will want an alligator, is the pub landlord” — Stálfiðrildi (@StalFithrildi) May 19, 2022

This is brilliant. The nonchalance from all involved except the distrusting wife 😂 https://t.co/zZtuMDUT2R — Tasker (@CrambazzledTask) May 20, 2022

Highlight for me is the woman saying ominously “I don’t trust him”. Excellent — Dave Shaw (@daveshaw70) May 19, 2022

Fergal Keane has had a long and distinguished career as a journalist, but he peaked in 1988 https://t.co/i2p9nZlV4c — Tom Phillips (@flashboy) May 20, 2022

Lots more of this sort of thing over at @documentbelfast on TikTok.

