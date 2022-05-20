The single most earth-shattering fact we’ve learned today (and possibly any day)

Twitter

We’ve been enjoying Susie Dent’s word of the day for some time now on Twitter and if you don’t follow the doyen of Countdown’s dictionary corner, you really should.

But never has our earth been shattered quite so much as today. Here is what @susie_dent had to say on Twitter.

I still love the fact that Bluetooth was named after the 10th-century Danish King Harald 'Bluetooth' Gormsson, said to have had a dead tooth (or to have loved liquorice). He united the various tribes of Denmark, hence the name choice for a technology that is all about connecting. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 20, 2022

And it gets even better.

The Bluetooth logo merges two Scandinavian runes representing the H and B of his name. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) May 20, 2022

It’s basically the first thing we’re going to tell anyone we meet today (assuming we get out of the house, that is).

And it wasn’t just us who were taken aback (although it wasn’t news to everyone, obviously).

That's one of those facts that I love no matter how many times I hear it — Baalrog13 (@baalrog13) May 20, 2022

Odd thing is that uniting the various tribes of Denmark often seems easier than getting my laptop to talk to my Sennheisers — derek walmsley (@derekwalmsley) May 20, 2022

And wasn't he succeeded on the throne by Queen

Wi-FI? — Gerry McK (@GMcK2012) May 20, 2022

This explains his propensity for standing no more than 5 metres away from anyone and repeatedly pestering them for an authorisation code, much to their chagrin. — John Rose – Video, Podcasts and Voiceover (@OnAirJohn) May 20, 2022

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source @susie_dent