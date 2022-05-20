Twitter

Takedown of the day goes to this exchange which has just gone wildly viral over on Reddit.

And while it is a very good comeback, we can’t help but feel the original tweeter also has a very good point …

Oof.

‘Condoms prevent a form of 3d printing.’

Santrudo ‘I knew 3d printing was slow, but 9 months is way too long.’

BitchyPolice ‘The only real conclusion here is that universities should offer free printing for students.’

Nimynn

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Reddit u/SolutionConfident692 u/randombystander3001 Image Pixabay