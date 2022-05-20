News

Nadine Dorries was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4 you’ll be laughing (and screaming) into next week

John Plunkett. Updated May 20th, 2022

You’ll already known by now that culture secretary Nadine Dorries is very keen to privatise Channel 4 despite an overwhelming majority of everyone who knows anything about it saying it’s a terrible idea.

Her desire is nothing to do with Channel 4 News doing a brilliant job of holding the government to account, of course. So much so that she now refuses to go on the programme to talk about its impending privatisation.

Anyway, we bring you here because Dorries was appearing before MPs to talk about it on Thursday and the SNP’s estimable John Nicolson asked her how many people were against privatisation in her own survey.

And it’s a quite extraordinary watch that just gets better and better.

The new dictionary definition of ‘confidently incorrect’.

Here’s one of those earlier moments when Dorries was monumentally confused (sorry, ‘misspoke’) about Channel 4.

Just one question, albeit a not insubstantial one, remained, from Labour MP Chris Bryant.

Last word to John Nicolson.

WANT MORE POKE?

Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

Source Twitter @MirrorPolitics