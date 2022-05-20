Nadine Dorries was so confidently incorrect about Channel 4 you’ll be laughing (and screaming) into next week

News

You’ll already known by now that culture secretary Nadine Dorries is very keen to privatise Channel 4 despite an overwhelming majority of everyone who knows anything about it saying it’s a terrible idea.

Her desire is nothing to do with Channel 4 News doing a brilliant job of holding the government to account, of course. So much so that she now refuses to go on the programme to talk about its impending privatisation.

Anyway, we bring you here because Dorries was appearing before MPs to talk about it on Thursday and the SNP’s estimable John Nicolson asked her how many people were against privatisation in her own survey.

And it’s a quite extraordinary watch that just gets better and better.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries claims 96% of consultation responses support the privatisation of Channel 4.@MrJohnNicolson points out that it's actually the other way around, with the government's own white paper stating 96% are against selling the broadcaster. pic.twitter.com/VIf82OoEET — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) May 19, 2022

The new dictionary definition of ‘confidently incorrect’.

The classic part here is towards the end, where she tries to remind the chair that 53% of people in another survey were unaware that CH4 was publicly owned… at which point the chair brilliantly reminds her that she too needed telling that at an earlier committee. Owned… — Rob Howland (@HowlandRob) May 19, 2022

Love how Nadine Dorries condescendingly says “I’d like to finish answering the question, if that’s possible, Chair?” & then proceeds to completely f-up answering the question Dunning-Kruger effect personified — David (@Zero_4) May 19, 2022

I sincerely don’t know what to say anymore When asked by @MrJohnNicolson MP what % of her own survey supported privatisation, Nadine Dorries says 96% It was actually 96% opposed it! pic.twitter.com/iZiZBkwC6T — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) May 19, 2022

If that was a board meeting she would have her P45 on the back of that absolutely useless performance. — Rob thorn💙 NHS🌈 🇿🇼#JohnsonOut (@RobThorn36) May 19, 2022

"I'd like to finish answering the question incorrectly, if you don't mind" — Dougal Darcy (@MrDarcyDog) May 19, 2022

"46,000 of those responses were politically motivated" No, nadine, all 50,000 responses were politically motivated – it's a political consultation, only those politically motivated to do so, respond. Happy to help with politics 101 just for @NadineDorries — Alexis Hare (@Rugbychick84) May 19, 2022

@NadineDorries you are a parody of your own parody 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Millie & Penny's Dad 🔶️ #FBPPR #FBPE #JohnsonOut (@MilliePenny192) May 19, 2022

Here’s one of those earlier moments when Dorries was monumentally confused (sorry, ‘misspoke’) about Channel 4.

Nadine Dorries: Just because Channel 4 is in receipt of public money Damien Green: Channel 4 is not in receipt of license fee money Nadine Dorries: And..So..Though its..Yeah and..That..#ToryShambles pic.twitter.com/J43rGNe0SW — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) November 24, 2021

Just one question, albeit a not insubstantial one, remained, from Labour MP Chris Bryant.

How on earth does she remain in office? https://t.co/rRpaBH47ZA — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 19, 2022

Last word to John Nicolson.

In answer to my question #NadineDorries said she thought 96% of the 56,293 respondents in her public consultation supported privatisation. She was wrong. The opposite is the case – as I explained to her. 96% of those her department surveyed opposed privatisation. https://t.co/ShEv0MafCH — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) May 19, 2022

